Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz closes out high school career

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Megan Morenz’s final shot of her high school career led to a state championship.
Morenz, the lone senior on the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team, closed out an unforgettable comeback with a layup in the final seconds to beat Bishop Garrigan 65-63 on Saturday night in Wells Fargo Arena in the Class 1A championship game.
Newell-Fonda also keeps its winning streak alive at 54 games, the longest current streak in Iowa.
The longest all-time streak is 89 by Montezuma, which ended in the 1971 quarterfinals.
The Mustangs got the ball back with 12 seconds left after Ella Larsen stole the ball away from Garrigan freshman Audi Crooks, as the Bears tried to get the ball down to her one final time.
While Larsen was dribbling down the floor, Jungers pondered whether to call timeout. He had three timeouts at his disposal, but he trusted his team of young but experienced players to see what they could do.
Larsen passed the ball to Macy Sievers, and with less than 10 seconds left, Sievers decided to drive down the left side of the lane, opposite of where Garrigan freshman Audi Crooks was situated.
Sievers stopped at the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Logo in the lane and found Morenz flashing to the middle of the paint from the wing.
The Bears couldn’t leave Sievers open, because she led the Mustangs with 25 points.
Morenz caught the ball, threw up a little jumper in the paint over the 6-foot-3 Crooks with 2 seconds left, and the celebration was just beginning.
“We’ve seen her make tons of plays throughout the years, and man, what a great way for her and this team to go out,” Jungers said. “It couldn’t have been scripted better for her. She was ready for it and she said, ‘I’m going to score this bucket.’”
Assistant coach Kevin Larsen found Jungers, and Larsen threw his right arm around him.
Other girls leaped up and down, exchanging hugs and screams.
Morenz’s first hug was also with Jungers, and on the other side of the floor, the Bears walked back to their bench with sad tears in their eyes.
Morenz didn’t say much after the game, but with tears of joy still in her eyes with a piece of the nylon net in her hand, she realized how amazing her moment was.
“It was a little surprising, but you got to do what you got to do,” Morenz said. “It’s pretty awesome. Everything that we do in practice and the offseason stuff, it just comes naturally. I can’t honestly describe it. It’s that awesome.”
Other players were just as happy that Morenz was the one who made the final shot.
Sievers credited Morenz for working hard for four years, and doing whatever Jungers and her teammates asked her to do.
“She’s going to feel great walking away from that,” Sievers said. “It went up and I started jumping up and down.”
Morenz ended up as the Mustangs’ second-leading scorer with 14 points. She was 5-for-12 and made four of seven free throws.
Even though the comeback happened, there was still some doubt. Larsen admitted when the Mustangs were down double digits that the 53-game winning streak might end.
They hadn’t lost a game since the 2018 state title game, and they weren’t crazy at the thought of losing again in a state championship game.
The Mustangs were down by 16 points with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left. Crooks’ last points in the third quarter helped the Bears take a 52-36 lead, and at the end of the third quarter, Garrigan led 54-40.
Garrigan had momentum throughout the first 24 minutes, and it began and ended with Crooks. Crooks, who was the biggest player on the floor in all of Class 1A even as a freshman, broke several freshman records this season, and wowed the crowd with a 34-point game.
Crooks had 23 points and nine rebounds in the first half, and the Mustangs tried different things to try to stop her, but they just didn’t work.
“We just didn’t control the game,” Sievers said. “It wasn’t at our pace, but once we got some of their players into foul trouble, and we were able to take advantage. It was a lot harder (playing at a slower pace). We weren’t able to get quick steals and layups. They took us out of our game.”
On film, Jungers saw other teams try and sandwich Crooks in front and behind her, but Crooks’ big hands and footwork gave her an advantage through any defense.
Jungers also believed that if more Mustangs were going to drop down to the lane to defend her, that brought the potential of more Mustangs getting in foul trouble.
Fortunately for the Mustangs, Maggie Walker was the only Newell-Fonda player who fouled out in Saturday’s game.
“Some things weren’t clicking as well,” Jungers said. “They found a way to click better in the second half. The problem was we didn’t have a good matchup. She still got her points against those defenses, anyway, so we thought we’d do things differently. She probably would’ve ended up with 30 points anyway. We wanted to make sure it was tough as possible.”
The Bears had their own foul trouble to worry about, and that’s part of the reason why the Mustangs were able to bounce back from that 16-point hole.
Garrigan’s Molly Joyce was the first Bears player to foul out, and she did so with 6:33 remaining.
Then, with 90 seconds to go in the game, Kaylyn Meyers was disqualified with five fouls.
Crooks got close with four fouls but didn’t sit that long in the second half. Crooks played 15-plus minutes during the first half, and then played 15 in the second half.
“That’s where depth comes in,” Jungers said. “At the end of the day, we were fortunate with the depth we had. Every kid that had a chance to play tonight, they gave us great minutes. I’m just so proud of them.”
The Mustangs started off their 25-9 fourth quarter run with two Sievers layups in the first 1:19 of the quarter.
Newell-Fonda then went 1:10 without a point until Sievers hit two free throws after a Katie Noonan foul.
Larsen followed with a pair of free throws after she forced Crooks to commit her fourth foul.
Sievers connected on two more free-throw opportunities, and Larsen hit a 3-pointer after a Morenz steal to bring the Mustangs within two points of the Bears.
Meyers hit a 3 to kill the Mustangs’ buzz a little bit, and the two teams were trading buckets until the Mustangs finally broke through.
Sievers hit a layup with 1:58 remaining, and Bailey Sievers had the assist. The play was set up on a Larsen steal, and Macy Sievers was able to beat the Bears guards down the floor.
“I don’t even know what we just did, but it’s amazing,” Macy Sievers said. “It’s insane that we just did that. It was a different feeling, and we needed to remind ourselves that if we work together as a team, and get our pace going, we could do it.”
Before Morenz’s game-winning shot, both teams traded free throws.
The Mustangs were 20-for-27 from the free-throw line, and Garrigan was 14-for-20.
“I just know we were hitting a lot of them, and that was huge,” Jungers said. “These guys just made some great plays.”