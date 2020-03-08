Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz closes out high school career

“Some things weren’t clicking as well,” Jungers said. “They found a way to click better in the second half. The problem was we didn’t have a good matchup. She still got her points against those defenses, anyway, so we thought we’d do things differently. She probably would’ve ended up with 30 points anyway. We wanted to make sure it was tough as possible.”

The Bears had their own foul trouble to worry about, and that’s part of the reason why the Mustangs were able to bounce back from that 16-point hole.

Garrigan’s Molly Joyce was the first Bears player to foul out, and she did so with 6:33 remaining.

Then, with 90 seconds to go in the game, Kaylyn Meyers was disqualified with five fouls.

Crooks got close with four fouls but didn’t sit that long in the second half. Crooks played 15-plus minutes during the first half, and then played 15 in the second half.

“That’s where depth comes in,” Jungers said. “At the end of the day, we were fortunate with the depth we had. Every kid that had a chance to play tonight, they gave us great minutes. I’m just so proud of them.”