Newell-Fonda survives scary moment to beat Alta-Aurelia on Saturday night

The Mustangs coaching staff raced out of the dugout to celebrate, and the nine who were on the field for the final out met their coaches halfway to the first-base foul line.

With the win, the Mustangs will face second-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the game will be played at Gehlen Catholic’s baseball field in Le Mars.

The biggest hurdle that the Mustangs had to overcome, however, was a 31-minute delay in between the second and third outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Alta-Aurelia had the bases loaded with one out with Cade Rohwer was at the plate.

Rohwer hit a pop fly behind the mound, but the ball wasn’t high enough for the umpires to call an infield fly.

Mustangs third baseman Gabe Sievers came over to try to make the diving catch. He wasn't able to make the catch but shortstop Mason Dicks had the awareness to get to the ball and throw to home to get the force out.

All the other runners were safe.

However, Sievers laid on the ground as he had the wind knocked out of him.

At first, Sievers’ teammates thought he had landed on his ribs, but he actually landed on his diaphragm.