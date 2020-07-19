Newell-Fonda survives scary moment to beat Alta-Aurelia

ALTA, Iowa -- The final out was the hardest to get for the Newell-Fonda High School baseball team on Saturday night in a 7-5 district championship win over Alta-Aurelia.
The Warriors had the bases loaded with two outs in the Class 1A-District 2 final and had already scored a run in the inning off Mustangs relief pitcher Tanner Gerke.
Warriors junior Ryan Jensen knocked in an RBI single with one out, cutting away at the Mustangs’ three-run lead that they extended in the top half of the seventh inning.
Gerke had been working efficiently in the fifth and sixth innings, so fatigue wasn’t an issue. It was just about getting that one final out, but it wasn’t going to be an easy one.
Warriors junior Trey Englemann was up at the plate with the bases loaded and needed two to tie and three to advance to the substate championship game.
Earlier in the game, Englemann had hit a two-run single in the third inning, and entered the game on Saturday with a .500 on-base percentage.
Englemann worked the count as much as he could on Gerke, but Gerke forced the Warriors junior to pop out to second base to end the game.
“I knew they had a few good hitters,” Gerke said. “I knew Englemann was a great hitter, but I had to stick to what I tried to do, and threw a fastball in there. I love to pitch. I was ready for (the moment).”
The Mustangs coaching staff raced out of the dugout to celebrate, and the nine who were on the field for the final out met their coaches halfway to the first-base foul line.
With the win, the Mustangs will face second-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the game will be played at Gehlen Catholic’s baseball field in Le Mars.
The biggest hurdle that the Mustangs had to overcome, however, was a 31-minute delay in between the second and third outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Alta-Aurelia had the bases loaded with one out with Cade Rohwer was at the plate.
Rohwer hit a pop fly behind the mound, but the ball wasn’t high enough for the umpires to call an infield fly.
Mustangs third baseman Gabe Sievers came over to try to make the diving catch. He wasn't able to make the catch but shortstop Mason Dicks had the awareness to get to the ball and throw to home to get the force out.
All the other runners were safe.
However, Sievers laid on the ground as he had the wind knocked out of him.
At first, Sievers’ teammates thought he had landed on his ribs, but he actually landed on his diaphragm.
Sievers tried to get up with the help of teammates and Mustangs coach Bo Darrow, but he collapsed behind the mound.
An ambulance was called for Sievers and as he was taken away, both Warriors and Mustangs fans gave Sievers a standing ovation.
Both teams were called off the field during the delay, and every Newell-Fonda member took a knee.
Gerke, catcher Tanner Christensen and the other boys in blue uniforms were all saying and thinking the same thing: “Get this last out for Gabe.”
The Mustangs did.
According to Darrow, Sievers has had some issues in the past but declined to get into any specifics.
Darrow believes Sievers will thankfully be OK.
“He’ll be alright,” Darrow said. “There was some history there, so we had some understanding. The trainer said it was nothing structural.”
Darrow broke out in a big smile when asked about Sievers’ work ethic and the energy he brings to Newell-Fonda’s baseball team.
“He is a fun kid to coach,” Darrow said. “You have to tell him sometimes to back it down a notch. He will wear himself out. Great kid, he comes from a great family. Very smart kid academically. You couldn’t ask for a better kid to coach. It’s true with him.”
Sievers was part of the scoring rally in the seventh inning. He was the second run that scored on Jake DeMay’s two-run single.
The Mustangs also scored twice in the third and fifth inning.
In the third inning, Hunter Christensen scored on an error and pitcher Hogan Henrich had an RBI double down the right field line.
Dicks forced a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, then later that inning, freshman Ryan Greenfield had an RBI single.
Dicks also scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.
The Mustangs are eager to face the Hawks on Tuesday. The two teams were scheduled to play June 18, but that game got canceled.
According to Varsity Bound, the Mustangs won the last meeting, 4-1, on July 5, 2019.
"We've had a great season all year, and we want to make it to state," Gerke said. "We have our one senior (Aden Mahler) and we want to do it for him and Gabe. That's our final plan.
"(Blaine) Harpenau is one of the best pitchers in the state, and we have to be ready for him," Gerke added.
Warriors get the chance
Before Englemann stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning, Warriors senior catcher Michael Ryherd gave him some confidence.
Ryherd knew that Englemann was the right guy for the moment.
The winning moment didn’t happen, but after the game, Ryherd was just grateful that Alta-Aurelia had a chance to have not only that chance to win the game, but also play out the season.
Ryherd sat at home before the season started with his dad, Tom Ryherd, wondering what was going to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Ryherd had been coaching Michael Ryherd and his friends since Little League, and all they wanted was one last chance together.
Tom Ryherd was an assistant coach on this year’s team under head coach Ryan Burkhart.
“My dad has taught me everything I know, and just having one more season with him means the world to me,” Michael Ryherd said. “I can’t put it into words.
“I love this team, and this team is one of the closest I’ve ever played on,” Michael Ryherd said. “I’ve played on quite a few, and this team means more to me than any other. Thank God we got a season. I’m so glad we didn’t get cheated out of a season.”
Michael Ryherd was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He scored on Logan McCoy's RBI single in the first inning.
McCoy was 2-for-3, and he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.
