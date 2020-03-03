Newell-Fonda takes 51-game winning streak into Class 1A tournament

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Make no mistake about it: The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team is just as hungry for a state championship this year as it was in 2019.

The Mustangs return to the IGHSAU tournament as one of three teams -- Cascade and North Scott are the others -- that had an undefeated record entering this week.

The Mustangs will start with a quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against eighth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert.

Newell-Fonda has the state’s longest winning streak at 51 games. That streak is the seventh-longest since the start of the five-player era.

The winner between the Saintes and the Mustangs will play the winner of Montezuma vs. Saint Ansgar on Friday.

Even though last year ended with a state championship, Newell-Fonda (24-0) has developed in a couple different ways to prepare for a repeat in Class 1A.

Take Macy Sievers, for example.

Sievers had to step up with the graduation of Olivia Larsen, who is now having a good freshman season at Morningside.