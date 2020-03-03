Newell-Fonda takes 51-game winning streak into Class 1A tournament

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Make no mistake about it: The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team is just as hungry for a state championship this year as it was in 2019.
The Mustangs return to the IGHSAU tournament as one of three teams -- Cascade and North Scott are the others -- that had an undefeated record entering this week.
The Mustangs will start with a quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against eighth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Newell-Fonda has the state’s longest winning streak at 51 games. That streak is the seventh-longest since the start of the five-player era.
The winner between the Saintes and the Mustangs will play the winner of Montezuma vs. Saint Ansgar on Friday.
Even though last year ended with a state championship, Newell-Fonda (24-0) has developed in a couple different ways to prepare for a repeat in Class 1A.
Take Macy Sievers, for example.
Sievers had to step up with the graduation of Olivia Larsen, who is now having a good freshman season at Morningside.
Even though she’s a sophomore, Sievers had to take on more of a leadership role. The stat sheet backs up Sievers’ leadership, as the Mustangs sophomore has scored a team high of 341 points, good for a points-per-game average of 14.2.
“Macy had a lot of opportunities to run the point guard position last year, but she’s taken a larger role and running the offenses,” Mustangs coach Dick Jungers said. “I think the big thing is the calm of the storm, and how to handle situations.”
Jungers credited Sievers by getting the Mustangs into position, and once they have gotten into position, it’s hard to stop Newell-Fonda.
The Mustangs are the highest-scoring team in the state with 1,869 points. The next highest scoring team is Glenwood (1,741) and Iowa City High (1,728).
The second highest-scoring team in the Class 1A state qualifier field is Algona Bishop Garrigan with 1,707. Both teams, coincidentally, appeared earlier this season at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Newell-Fonda has two other scorers who have a double-digit average: Maggie Walker (13.3) and Bailey Sievers (10.4).
Walker’s three 3-pointers helped the Mustangs establish themselves from deep last week in the regional final against Woodbury Central.
“She does go make plays at crucial moments for us, and that’s what good teams have,” Jungers said.
Jungers isn’t sure what the Saintes will throw at the Mustangs come Wednesday, but he also pointed out that they’ve had the advantage of seeing several different defenses throughout the season.
“Fortunately, for us, we have a lot of kids who can do several different things,” Jungers said. “It’s challenging to try to take away just one thing without giving up something else. Most teams will come in with a game plan -- we’re the same way -- and they make adjustments to them.”
About the Saintes
The Saintes are making their first state tournament appearance since 2000. They made it to the Class 2A title game in that visit, losing to North Cedar.
St. Albert has three ladies in double figures: junior Allie Petry (17.8 ppg), senior Jordyn Blaha (10.4) and senior Bel Pershing (10.3).