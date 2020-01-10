Newell-Fonda takes care of business with 30-point win over South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- It’s not personal, it’s business.
That’s the motto printed on the back of the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team jackets and the Mustangs took care of business on Friday by defeating South Sioux City 76-46 at the Tyson Events Center as part of the CNOS Classic.
Mustangs coach Dick Jungers came up with the idea to put that saying on the back of Newell-Fonda’s black jackets as a reminder to his team that he isn’t afraid to be tough sometimes, but it never is personal.
“Sometimes you have to get on kids, and these girls love their basketball,” Jungers said. “I always look it at is, I was hired by them to push and motivate them. I don’t want them to take it personal. I want them to see it as a business thing.
“If coach is telling me to box out, I need to go out and box out better or whatever the skill is,” Jungers added. “They understand that we’re not out to attack them.”
The Mustangs players realize where Jungers’ aim for excellence comes from, too.
“He just wants us to get better, and he fixes our mistakes,” Mustangs junior Ella Larsen said. “He gets on us quite a bit, but not in a bad way. He’s making us better players and that helps us as a team.”
There might be a second meaning to that motto: Take care of business to win another state championship.
The Mustangs are ranked second in Thursday’s Class 1A IGHSAU poll, only behind Montezuma.
Newell-Fonda won it all last season, defeating West Hancock 76-52 in the championship game in a dominating week at the state tournament. The Mustangs first beat Springville 69-39, then beat Bellevue Marquette 81-56.
“The kids come to play every night and they’re just a very focused and determined team,” Jungers said. “They want to keep getting better and better every game. That might be the one thing that separates this team than some of the other ones we’ve had.”
Larsen believes that playing as a team has helped the Mustangs out to their fast start.
“Running with each other and picking each other up really takes us a long way,” Larsen said. “We’re definitely aiming for that goal. That’s definitely on top for us.”
The Mustangs outscored the Cardinals 27-7 in the third quarter as they turned up the defensive intensity and turned several South Sioux turnovers into points in transition.
Newell-Fonda’s biggest run in the third quarter was 20-3 and that lasted 4 minutes, 53 seconds.
Maggie Walker led the charge for the Mustangs by scoring eight points in that run while Megan Morenz scored four and Ellie Lago hit a 3-pointer right in front of her team’s bench.
Jungers was pleased the Mustangs were able to find holes in the Cardinals’ defense.
“We got them to turn the ball over a little bit more in the second half,” Jungers said. “That led to transition opportunities. And, if we can finish those transition opportunities, we got the spread of the game going more in our direction.”
In the first half, Mustangs sophomore Macy Sievers was able to get 15 first-half points, even though she had three fouls.
Sievers had eight in the first quarter. She entered Friday’s game leading the Mustangs in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game. She’s shooting 65 percent from the floor.
“The big thing for her is that she plays with a motor and she plays with high energy,” Jungers said. "She’s always looking for open teammates and depending how her opponent is guarding her, she’s either going to take it to the rack or make a play that way. She’s always looking for ways to score for our offense.”
Sievers led the Mustangs with 18 points, Walker scored 15, and Morenz chipped in with 11. Larsen scored six.
South Sioux tried to keep the Mustangs as close as possible in the first half and trailed 37-23 at halftime.
Cardinals coach Steve Selk encouraged his team to keep the same intensity for the final 16 minutes, but that didn’t happen.
“We just came out flat in that third quarter,” Selk said. “They hit some shots and our self-doubt crept in and that’s what hurt us. The first half, for as many turnovers as we had and I didn’t think we rebounded well, we were still in it.”
The Cardinals started out the game in a man-to-man defense, and once the Mustangs jumped out to a 10-2 run, both Selk and assistant coach Jared Small agreed that a switch was needed. So, the Cardinals moved to their 2-3 zone.
“We needed to get some stops, and I know I looked over to Jared at one point and it was like, ‘We might give up 100 at this point.’ We switched over to the zone, but we didn’t finish possessions by not rebounding.”
Even though the Cardinals played their ninth game of the season, Selk believes that the team is still learning about itself.
“Not having McKenna (Sims) hurts,” Selk said. “There’s still that self-doubt that creeps into this team. It’s unfortunately snowballed for us the last couple nights. The last couple of timeouts that we took, it was really not talking about X’s and O’s, it was more about confidence. We’re trying to do the right things, but sometimes, we’re trying too hard.”
Kyra Fischer scored 14 for SSC, and Tiffany Tinker had 13.
