Newell-Fonda takes care of business with 30-point win over South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- It’s not personal, it’s business.

That’s the motto printed on the back of the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team jackets and the Mustangs took care of business on Friday by defeating South Sioux City 76-46 at the Tyson Events Center as part of the CNOS Classic.

Mustangs coach Dick Jungers came up with the idea to put that saying on the back of Newell-Fonda’s black jackets as a reminder to his team that he isn’t afraid to be tough sometimes, but it never is personal.

“Sometimes you have to get on kids, and these girls love their basketball,” Jungers said. “I always look it at is, I was hired by them to push and motivate them. I don’t want them to take it personal. I want them to see it as a business thing.

“If coach is telling me to box out, I need to go out and box out better or whatever the skill is,” Jungers added. “They understand that we’re not out to attack them.”

The Mustangs players realize where Jungers’ aim for excellence comes from, too.

“He just wants us to get better, and he fixes our mistakes,” Mustangs junior Ella Larsen said. “He gets on us quite a bit, but not in a bad way. He’s making us better players and that helps us as a team.”