SIOUX CITY -- The Newell-Fonda High School volleyball team went on a four-set, roller-coaster match on Thursday against Siouxland Christian, but the Mustangs hung on to beat the Eagles.
Newell-Fonda (26-10), ranked 12th in the final IGHSAU Class 1A poll, defeated Siouxland Christian 25-17, 25-13, 11-25 and 25-12 to advance to the Region 1 championship match.
The Mustangs will now face Gehlen Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Mars High School, and the winner of that match goes to the state tournament.
The match was full of rallies, but the Mustangs mustered more of them on the night, especially in the first and fourth sets.
In the first set, the Mustangs went on a 7-1 run early that the Eagles couldn’t dig themselves out of. The Mustangs scored four straight points on a block from Ella Larsen and Laney Hogrefe, a Neveah Lyman kill, a Beth Greenfield ace and a solo block from Larsen.
Freshman Mary Walker then had an ace that forced Siouxland Christian coach Don Craig to call a timeout.
That timeout helped the Eagles (23-12) go on a 7-2 run that helped cut their deficit to one point. Payton Doenhoefer had three consecutive aces in that run, and in all on the night, she had six.
The Mustangs won the first set with a mini 4-2 run, and freshman Ella Lynch closed it out on two consecutive aces.
The second set wasn’t as much of a roller-coaster ride. The Mustangs started out the set on a 6-0 run on five consecutive kills, and the Eagles couldn’t muster a big enough of a run to get back in it.
Larsen, who was playing with a sore shoulder according to co-coach Marilyn Murra, had 1.5 blocks and two kills in the start of the second set while Lyman had the other two kills that forced Craig to call an early timeout.
“Her blocking is amazing with her timing of everything,” Murra said of Larsen’s ability to block. “What you saw wasn’t 100 percent, but it was pretty tough.”
The Mustangs blocked well and forced the Eagles to play out of system, which made the Eagles play nervous and uncomfortable, especially at the beginning.
“It was hard to get on a roll, and Newell-Fonda is a real solid team,” Craig said. “We adjusted a little bit, but they had such a strong block. Our girls kept battling.”
As the two teams were trading benches in-between the second and third sets, Craig knew that he had to keep his team calm.
He asked the girls to simply focus on winning the set.
“The girls admitted panic, they knew they were playing out of system,” Craig said. “Then we got on a roll. We served tough and were able to take them out of system. We played much more relaxed in that third set.”
Siouxland Christian jumped out to an 8-1 run. That run featured three kills and two assisted blocks from senior Riley Doenhoefer.
Cassie Jones also had an ace that helped the Eagles realize they could play with a top-15 team in the state.
The Eagles closed out the set on a 4-1 run, featured by back-to-back sets by Riley Doenhoefer.
“They played into our mental part,” Murra said. “They started coming at us and we shut down.”
Even though the Eagles never led in the fourth set, they hung around early with the Mustangs.
After Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 5-1 lead, the Eagles came back to tie the set at 5-5 with two Sydney Seggerman kills while the Mustangs made two hitting errors.
Once the Mustangs scored three consecutive points, that’s when they started to pull away.
Newell-Fonda held Siouxland Christian to seven points for the rest of the set to allow itself one more match.
“Siouxland Christian took it to us, but we were able to step up to that challenge,” Murra said. “We started serving (in the fourth set), and we kept on going … going back to our style of play and getting on top. We played the court better.”
Riley Doenhoefer led the Eagles with 15 kills, and Seggerman had nine. Payton Doenhoefer had a team-high 28 digs, and Sophie Klynsma had 36 assists.
Macy Sievers, who entered the match leading the Mustangs with 220 kills, had eight unofficially. Larsen had seven kills, including three in the fourth set.