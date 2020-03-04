Newell-Fonda wins 52nd straight game in quarterfinals over Council Bluffs St. Albert

Mustangs coach Dick Jungers summoned Morenz for the post-game ceremony, and he thought it was fitting to let his only senior make the first move.

“She’s been really coming on with her shooting,” Jungers said. “She just leads by example. She’s one of those kids you never have to worry about. She’s going to do what she needs to do.”

Morenz wasn’t the only Mustangs shooter who had it coming on against the Saintes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mustangs scored 53 points in the first half, and shot 56 percent. They were 6-for-12 from 3-point range and 18-for-35 overall.

Larsen scored all 14 -- which was a team-high -- in the first half, and she was 5-for-9 from the floor. She took just one shot in the second half.

The Mustangs earned several of their points off of turnovers. Newell-Fonda pressed the Saintes in the first few minutes, and in the first 16 minutes of the game, N-F forced CBSA to 22 turnovers. In all, the Saintes had 29.

“That’s my personality, I like to be aggressive,” Jungers said. “We get after people. If I could play, that’s how I would like to play the game.”

Entering the state tournament, the Mustangs had 497 steals. CBSA led all Class 1A qualifiers with 431 turnovers.