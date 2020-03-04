Newell-Fonda wins 52nd straight game in quarterfinals over Council Bluffs St. Albert

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Megan Morenz made history on Wednesday.
Morenz, the lone senior active on the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team, put the sticker on the bracket indicating that the Mustangs (25-0) advanced to the state semifinals with a 77-47 win over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Wells Fargo Arena.
Morenz enjoyed being the first Newell-Fonda representative to put the sticker on the on-court bracket after the game, which is a new tradition adopted this year by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union.
Her teammates, specifically junior Ella Larsen, liked the new tradition and that Morenz was the first to do it.
“I love how (the IGHSAU) did that this year, it’s just amazing how we get to mark our spot for the next game,” Larsen said. “She’s been here for four years, and she’s worked her tail off."
Morenz returned to the huddle with cheers, hugs and smiles after Newell-Fonda won its 52nd game overall, which is the longest in Iowa.
Newell-Fonda will try to make it 53 wins against St. Ansgar at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
The Mustangs senior was one of four who scored in double figures. Morenz scored 11 points, as she made four shots and two free throws.
Mustangs coach Dick Jungers summoned Morenz for the post-game ceremony, and he thought it was fitting to let his only senior make the first move.
“She’s been really coming on with her shooting,” Jungers said. “She just leads by example. She’s one of those kids you never have to worry about. She’s going to do what she needs to do.”
Morenz wasn’t the only Mustangs shooter who had it coming on against the Saintes.
You have free articles remaining.
The Mustangs scored 53 points in the first half, and shot 56 percent. They were 6-for-12 from 3-point range and 18-for-35 overall.
Larsen scored all 14 -- which was a team-high -- in the first half, and she was 5-for-9 from the floor. She took just one shot in the second half.
The Mustangs earned several of their points off of turnovers. Newell-Fonda pressed the Saintes in the first few minutes, and in the first 16 minutes of the game, N-F forced CBSA to 22 turnovers. In all, the Saintes had 29.
“That’s my personality, I like to be aggressive,” Jungers said. “We get after people. If I could play, that’s how I would like to play the game.”
Entering the state tournament, the Mustangs had 497 steals. CBSA led all Class 1A qualifiers with 431 turnovers.
The Mustangs had 30 points off turnovers in the first half and 35 total.
By the time the first four minutes elapsed in the game, the Mustangs had a 12-2 lead.
Jungers wanted the Mustangs to have a strong start, and he certainly got his wish.
“You have to get the first (win) out of the way, and the girls came out and played dynamite,” Jungers said. “We jumped on them early with tenacious defense. The girls did a great job moving the basketball. The girls were able to make the extra pass, find the open player, and they knocked down shots for us. That makes basketball a lot of fun for us to watch and play.”
The other two double-digit scorers for the Mustangs were Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker, who both scored 13 points.
All 15 players played for the Mustangs, and everyone played at least two minutes. Ellie Lago led the reserves with eight points.
With the game well in hand in the second half, the reserves gained valuable experience playing on the biggest stage in Iowa high school girls basketball.
“We just wanted to keep getting us better,” Jungers said. “We wanted good ball movement, and get it to places where the defense was giving. Those are the kids of things we worked on.”