Newell-Fonda wins 53rd straight with 84-33 win over Saint Ansgar

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dick Jungers came out of the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball locker room earlier than usual at halftime.
There wasn’t much he could critique after the first half on Friday.
The Mustangs (26-0) scored 59 first-half points en route to an 84-33 win over Saint Ansgar (23-3) in the Class 1A state semifinals, and they were clicking about as well as they’ve been all season.
Jungers came out first with just more than seven minutes remaining before halftime, and the assistant coaches and players followed suit shortly thereafter.
Jungers admitted that he doesn’t give too much of a halftime speech to the Mustangs, and Friday was no different.
“I have the girls tell me what they feel like what went well in the second half, we did that, and we talked about what could be done better,” Jungers said. “When we’re in a venue like (Wells Fargo Arena), I’d rather have them get more shots up. This is an abnormal surrounding.
“Them listening to me drone on and on doesn’t help them as much as getting out and getting shots up,” Jungers said.
Wells Fargo Arena doesn’t provide a backdrop for the shooters to get accustomed to unlike there being a wall behind the majority of Iowa high school gymnasiums.
It’s not seeming to bother the Mustangs at all.
Newell-Fonda became the third team this week to hit 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. Waukee hit 15 in Thursday’s semifinal, then Clear Lake hit 12 against Bishop Heelan.
The Mustangs hit 11 3s against the Saints, and they sank eight in the first half.
Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker both hit a trio of 3s on Friday. Larsen hit all three of her treys in the first half, and Walker sank two 3s in the first half.
“We really were on point with those 3s today,” Walker said. “We are very excited to get to this point.”
Newell-Fonda led 31-13 after the first quarter, and it outscored the Saints 28-9 in the second quarter.
The Mustangs forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 26 overall.
Macy Sievers, who led the Mustangs with 20 points, scored most of her points off steals which she then turned into layups.
Walker had 17 points, Larsen 13, and Ellie Lago hit four 3s off the bench for a 12-point game.
After Saint Ansgar beat Montezuma on Thursday, Saints coach Scott Cakerice admitted he had watched very little film on the Mustangs. He, understandably so, didn’t want to look too far ahead and give the Bravettes their full undivided attention.
Cakerice said after the loss to the Mustangs that he didn’t watch enough tape on Newell-Fonda.
“Film doesn’t do them credit,” Cakerice said. “I watched the Emmetsburg game, and Emmetsburg played with them. I thought, ‘Hey, if we can get the ball down the court, I think we can hurt them inside.’ They didn’t allow us to do that. That’s how good they are. Imagine if they played Emmetsburg again, it wouldn’t be an 11-point game.”
Cakerice believes that the Mustangs have the best team among the 40 state qualifiers, even though they’re playing in Class 1A.
“They’re going to compete with anybody in 4A, 5A,” Cakerice said. “I haven’t seen a Class 5A team play, I haven’t seen Waukee play, but I believe they could play with them. The pressure they put on you with all five girls, you can’t simulate that in practice.
“We played Osage (which upset Cascade on Friday), and they came out with a 1-2-2 full-court press,” Cakerice added. “No dice to that. These guys come out and play man and nobody plays man against us. They know they can’t keep with us, but Newell-Fonda has the talent to do that.”
The Mustangs won their 53rd straight game on Friday, and that extends the state’s longest winning streak. The last time Newell-Fonda lost was in the 2018 state championship game.
Two years later, the Mustangs are back in their third straight title game, hoping to become back-to-back champions.
“We’re just taught to keep our composure and play Mustang basketball,” Larsen said. “We never take anything for granted. We’re always working hard. It just makes us more hungry. We’re more excited for this year because we have such a big group.”
The Mustangs will play Bishop Garrigan in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Neither the Lions nor the Mustangs played one another this season, but both teams were participants in the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux CIty.
That gave Brandon Schwab a chance to see the Mustangs up close.
“They’re an awesome team, and they’re very well-coached,” Schwab said. “They’re one of the best programs in Iowa. That’s what we’re looking for is challenging our kids to play them. We’re not going to back down. We’re this far, and I promise you we’re not going to change a lot about our game plan.”
In the 69-37 win over Bellevue Marquette Catholic, the Bears had three players in double figures led by Molly Joyce with 23 points.
Freshman Audi Crooks had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
