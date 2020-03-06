Newell-Fonda wins 53rd straight with 84-33 win over Saint Ansgar

Cakerice said after the loss to the Mustangs that he didn’t watch enough tape on Newell-Fonda.

“Film doesn’t do them credit,” Cakerice said. “I watched the Emmetsburg game, and Emmetsburg played with them. I thought, ‘Hey, if we can get the ball down the court, I think we can hurt them inside.’ They didn’t allow us to do that. That’s how good they are. Imagine if they played Emmetsburg again, it wouldn’t be an 11-point game.”

Cakerice believes that the Mustangs have the best team among the 40 state qualifiers, even though they’re playing in Class 1A.

“They’re going to compete with anybody in 4A, 5A,” Cakerice said. “I haven’t seen a Class 5A team play, I haven’t seen Waukee play, but I believe they could play with them. The pressure they put on you with all five girls, you can’t simulate that in practice.

“We played Osage (which upset Cascade on Friday), and they came out with a 1-2-2 full-court press,” Cakerice added. “No dice to that. These guys come out and play man and nobody plays man against us. They know they can’t keep with us, but Newell-Fonda has the talent to do that.”