Newell-Fonda's Dick Jungers gets 400th win

Newell-Fonda is now 7-1 on the season, the only blemish a one-sided 66-45 loss to Algona Garrigan, the team it defeated in last season’s state championship game.

Garrigan, sitting No. 1 just ahead of No. 2 Newell-Fonda in the most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association 1A rankings, shot 73 percent in the Dec. 10 game at Algona while the Mustangs shot 28 percent.

That snapped a 58-game Newell-Fonda winning streak.

“To be honest with you, things happen for a reason,” Jungers said. “It allowed us to learn a lot about ourselves and things we need to do a little bit better to have a chance against teams like that.

“I keep telling the girls, if we play them again tomorrow, it could be a different outcome. We have a lot of weapons but that night we just didn’t play well and shoot well. You have to score points to win games.”

The Mustangs rang up 53 by halftime on Tuesday and enjoyed a 29-point cushion. A continuous clock kicked in early in the second half.

Newell-Fonda scored 15 straight points after Woodbury Central made the first basket of the game. Maggie Walker tallied 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, staking the Mustangs to a 28-13 lead that grew to 53-24 at halftime.