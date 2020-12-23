Newell-Fonda's Dick Jungers gets 400th win

MOVILLE, Iowa – A milestone victory for Coach Dick Jungers here Tuesday night played out similar to many others during his highly successful tenure at Newell-Fonda.
The mighty Mustangs, two-time defending Iowa Class 1A state champions, put away Woodbury Central early and presented Jungers with his 400th coaching win.
Newell-Fonda shot lights out in the first half, building an insurmountable lead en route to a 74-47 victory. The Mustangs made 20 of 35 shots in the opening two quarters.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, all of the Newell-Fonda starters were on the bench for good.
Jungers became the latest to join the 400-win club, which is impressive enough. But the rapid pace in which he reached the coveted mark is remarkable.
Now in his 18th season, Jungers has a 400-69 overall record. That includes three state championships, in 2015, ‘19 and ‘20.
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of great teams and players and they’re just really passionate about their basketball at Newell-Fonda,” Jungers said. “It goes to the parents who bring kids to youth tournaments, my assistant coaches and coaches on my junior high teams. They do a great job with the kids and at the end of the day it makes this special to be a part of what all these guys bring to the table.”
Newell-Fonda is now 7-1 on the season, the only blemish a one-sided 66-45 loss to Algona Garrigan, the team it defeated in last season’s state championship game.
Garrigan, sitting No. 1 just ahead of No. 2 Newell-Fonda in the most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association 1A rankings, shot 73 percent in the Dec. 10 game at Algona while the Mustangs shot 28 percent.
That snapped a 58-game Newell-Fonda winning streak.
“To be honest with you, things happen for a reason,” Jungers said. “It allowed us to learn a lot about ourselves and things we need to do a little bit better to have a chance against teams like that.
“I keep telling the girls, if we play them again tomorrow, it could be a different outcome. We have a lot of weapons but that night we just didn’t play well and shoot well. You have to score points to win games.”
The Mustangs rang up 53 by halftime on Tuesday and enjoyed a 29-point cushion. A continuous clock kicked in early in the second half.
Newell-Fonda scored 15 straight points after Woodbury Central made the first basket of the game. Maggie Walker tallied 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, staking the Mustangs to a 28-13 lead that grew to 53-24 at halftime.
And, it wasn’t a case of N-F dusting off a helpless opponent. Woodbury Central had won nine in a row since a season-opening loss to Hull Western Christian.
“When the girls move the ball as well as they did tonight, they’re such an unselfish group,” Jungers said. “They make the extra pass and when we start finishing those looks we’re a very explosive team.
“Woodbury Central is a very good team and they gave us some problems you just didn’t see on the scoreboard because we shot so well. They’re going to get a lot of wins this year.”
Newell-Fonda was 11-for-18 from the field in the first quarter and 9-for-17 in the second.
Three of five starters wound up in double figures as Bailey Sievers added 11 points and Macy Sievers 10 points. Ella Larson just missed with nine points.
Woodbury Central’s Camrin Baird, among the state leaders in scoring with a 21-point average, finished with 13 points to go along with 12 rebounds.
McKenna Herbold contributed 11 points and seven caroms for the Wildcats of Coach Matt Jenness.
The ever-modest Jungers downplayed his historic feat.
“I hadn’t even thought about it until the girls shot silly string at me in the locker room,” cracked Jungers. “It’s wonderful, but to be honest with you, just seeing the girls happy and excited about another win over a good team. That’s what makes it worth it for me. I’ve truly been blessed.”
