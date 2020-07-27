Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers knows a thing or two about competition

“She knows how to handle those pressure situations well,” Darrow said. “She’s been around that. Having Dick being the previous coach, she’s been around the game of softball since she was little. … . I think that just helps all the girls. They’ve grown up seeing other girls be successful and they wanted to be in their shoes one day.”

Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow saw Kierra Jungers pitch at the junior high level, and she was excited to bring her up to the varsity team this season.

It turned out that the Mustangs needed the eighth-grader to contribute in a big way.

Last season, then-sophomore Ella Larsen handled the majority of the pitching duties. Due to injuries, Larsen has pitched just one inning this summer.

So, Darrow turned to Kierra Jungers to be the No. 1 option on what already is a young team.

“Our pitching staff is pretty deep,” Darrow said. “We went a different route. We used Macy (Sievers) or Kierra some of the time. Kierra gave us some different looks. Kierra has been a rock all season. You wouldn’t know she’s an eighth-grader in the circle.”

Kierra Jungers’ approach in the circle is reflective of an upperclassman. When Jungers takes to the circle, she enters calm and collective.