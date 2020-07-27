Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers knows a thing or two about competition

Even though the Newell-Fonda High School softball team has state experience with a trip to the tournament semifinals last season, it's a first-year varsity starter who has taken ahold of a key spot on the team.
And she knows a thing or two about competition.
The Mustangs’ pitching staff is led by eighth-grader Kierra Jungers, daughter of Newell-Fonda girls basketball coach Dick Jungers.
The Mustangs girls basketball team won the Class 1A state championship back in March, beating Bishop Garrigan on a Megan Morenz buzzer-beater. Newell-Fonda holds the No. 2 seed in the softball state tournament, hoping to add a second championship to close out a memorable school year.
The Mustangs (18-2) open their state tournament run with a 7 p.m. quarterfinal on Tuesday against Lisbon at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Kierra Jungers has started her varsity pitching career by accumulating a 10-2 record in the regular season and regionals. She’s posted a 1.40 ERA and has allowed 15 earned runs off 49 hits.
Kierra Jungers leads the Mustangs with 91 strikeouts and she’s walked 14 batters.
Being around her dad’s team the last couple years has helped Kierra Jungers build that competitive fire. Dick Jungers, who previously coached softball before Courtney Darrow took over as head coach, also took softball teams to Fort Dodge.
“She knows how to handle those pressure situations well,” Darrow said. “She’s been around that. Having Dick being the previous coach, she’s been around the game of softball since she was little. … . I think that just helps all the girls. They’ve grown up seeing other girls be successful and they wanted to be in their shoes one day.”
Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow saw Kierra Jungers pitch at the junior high level, and she was excited to bring her up to the varsity team this season.
It turned out that the Mustangs needed the eighth-grader to contribute in a big way.
Last season, then-sophomore Ella Larsen handled the majority of the pitching duties. Due to injuries, Larsen has pitched just one inning this summer.
So, Darrow turned to Kierra Jungers to be the No. 1 option on what already is a young team.
“Our pitching staff is pretty deep,” Darrow said. “We went a different route. We used Macy (Sievers) or Kierra some of the time. Kierra gave us some different looks. Kierra has been a rock all season. You wouldn’t know she’s an eighth-grader in the circle.”
Kierra Jungers’ approach in the circle is reflective of an upperclassman. When Jungers takes to the circle, she enters calm and collective.
When she gives up a hit, she doesn’t let that bother her. She knows she has the tools to get the next batter out, whether it’s by her defense or via strikeout.
One missed pitch doesn’t bother her.
“She knows she has eight players behind her backing her up and giving her the confidence that she needs to pitch her best game,” Darrow said. “You won’t see her frazzled very often. She has worked her tail off in the off-season. You don’t just pick up a ball at the beginning of the season. She wants to be one of the best pitchers in the state. She wants to prove that.”
Macy Sievers, a sophomore this summer, has been a solid second pitcher in the Mustangs’ staff. Sievers leads all Class 1A state tournament qualifiers in fewest hits allowed (24) and third-fewest runs (14).
Of those 14 runs, nine of them have been earned.
Sievers is 5-0 in five starts with 2.17 ERA. She’s thrown 29 innings and has recorded 31 strikeouts.
Sievers’ older sister, Bailey Sievers, is the Class 1A leader in batting average at .567. Sievers enters 38-for-67, and six of those hits have been doubles.
Bailey Sievers has scored 38 runs for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs have two other players -- with the same last name -- hitting above .400.
Mia Walker is hitting .490 with 18 RBIs while Mary Walker is at .407 with 23 RBIs. Both the Walkers are freshmen.
Junior Maggie Walker leads the Mustangs with 24 RBIs.
“Each game this season was a gift,” Darrow said. “They’ve played each game like it was their last, and we’re going to keep doing that. I think everyone, one through nine, is solid. There’s not one girl who you can pitch around. They make the opponent pitch to every single one of them.”
