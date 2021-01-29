No. 1 Dakota Valley finds difficulty of stopping No. 3 Sioux Valley on Thursday night

NORTH SIOUX CITY — A highly anticipated matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 3 turned into a runaway on Thursday night.

Sioux Falls Christian put on a virtual clinic from start to finish, dominating Dakota Valley 92-72.

The Eagles went into the Dakota XII game ranked third in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school boys' poll, while host and previously unbeaten Dakota Valley was No. 1.

Chances are, the Eagles will leapfrog the Panthers in the next set of rankings.

“They played great and they’ve done that to us the last several years,” Dakota Valley Coach Jason Kleis said. “We have a hard time stopping them. They get that ball in the paint, kick it out and they can all shoot. It’s tough to game plan against them because they’re very balanced.

“At the end of the day you can sum up everything by saying they executed perfectly. They guarded us real well and frustrated us where I didn’t feel like we did anything together offensively like we wanted to. That’s a credit to them.”