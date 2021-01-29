No. 1 Dakota Valley finds difficulty of stopping No. 3 Sioux Valley on Thursday night

NORTH SIOUX CITY — A highly anticipated matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 3 turned into a runaway on Thursday night.
Sioux Falls Christian put on a virtual clinic from start to finish, dominating Dakota Valley 92-72.
The Eagles went into the Dakota XII game ranked third in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school boys' poll, while host and previously unbeaten Dakota Valley was No. 1.
Chances are, the Eagles will leapfrog the Panthers in the next set of rankings.
“They played great and they’ve done that to us the last several years,” Dakota Valley Coach Jason Kleis said. “We have a hard time stopping them. They get that ball in the paint, kick it out and they can all shoot. It’s tough to game plan against them because they’re very balanced.
“At the end of the day you can sum up everything by saying they executed perfectly. They guarded us real well and frustrated us where I didn’t feel like we did anything together offensively like we wanted to. That’s a credit to them.”
Paul Bruns did his best to keep the Panthers, now 10-1, in the game with a 44-point explosion. But the all-stater and University of North Dakota recruit — along with younger brother Isaac, who scored 12 points — were basically the only offense Dakota Valley could muster.
Conversely, Sioux Falls Christian (11-2) had all five starters in double figures. The Chargers tallied 20 points or more in all four quarters and rarely missed a shot.
For the game, Sioux Falls Christian shot a sizzling 36 of 56, or 64 percent. The Chargers led the entire game, but began pulling away in the second quarter, outscoring DV 27-12.
Bruns drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter, pulling Dakota Valley within 21-19. However, by halftime the lead had ballooned to 47-31 and the Chargers tacked on a 25-point third quarter, taking an insurmountable 72-48 cushion.
Noah Van Donkersgoed, a 6-5 senior, paced Sioux Falls Christian with 24 points. The silky smooth forward made 11 of 15 shots.
Tyler Prins was next in line with 22 points (9-for-11), while Xavier Van Beek added 19 points and Brooks Nelson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The fifth starter in double digits was Jaden Witte with 10 points.
“I told the guys if this doesn’t tick you off a little bit, something’s wrong with you,” Kleis said. “But we have to keep our heads up, it’s going to make us better. I think we’re a better team than we showed tonight.”
Sioux Falls Christian lost to Class AA Sioux Falls O’Gorman 82-71 on Dec. 19 and 66-53 at No. 2 Vermillion on Jan. 21.