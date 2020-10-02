No. 4 Dakota Valley turns back No. 2 Quarriers

Trailing 14-10, Dakota Valley took over after a short punt at its own 44-yard line with six minutes left in the game. June ripped off a 31-yard run to the Dell Rapids 25, then carried on the next four snaps before DV resorted to a bit of trickery.

June once again took a direct snap, but this time pitched to Montagne, who lofted it to the corner of the end zone where Foster stretched out to grab it.

“We were setting them up with the roll-out pass all night and I knew they were going to bite,” Montagne said. “They bit down on it, Evan came open at the last second, I threw it in there, he made a good play and we got the W.”

It took a heads-up play by June, however, to preserve the victory.

Dell Rapids marched from its own 29 to the 20-yard line of Dakota Valley. The Quarriers appeared to be in range for a possible game-winning field goal attempt and had done all of their damage on the ground, except for a pass on the next-to-last play of the game.

But instead of running it to set up a field goal, they instead chose to pass and go for a game-winning touchdown.

June, though, had the receiver covered perfectly and stepped in for his first interception of the season.