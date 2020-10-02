No. 4 Dakota Valley turns back No. 2 Quarriers

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Chayce Montagne had the word printed on the tape wrapped around his wrist.
Statement.
If there ever was a statement game, it came at rainy Robert L. Peterson Memorial Field here Friday night.
The homestanding Dakota Valley Panthers, ranked No. 4 in South Dakota Class 11A, clipped No. 2 Dell Rapids 16-14.
Montagne threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Evan Foster for the go-ahead points with 2:42 left in the game and the Panther defense thwarted a Dell Rapids comeback when Kobey June intercepted a pass in the end zone in the closing seconds.
It was the fourth straight victory for Dakota Valley after dropping its first two games of the season. The Panthers held Dell Rapids (5-1) to its lowest point total of the campaign.
“A lot of our games are coming down to the end and I’m getting too old to do that every week,” quipped Dakota Valley Coach Jeff VanDenHul. “This is kind of what this team is. We make plays on defense when we need to make a big play and our offense scores when it needs to score. It’s a winning formula if we can keep it going.
“It would sure be nice if we could score a few more so it didn’t come down to the last second. But, we’ll take it every week.”
Trailing 14-10, Dakota Valley took over after a short punt at its own 44-yard line with six minutes left in the game. June ripped off a 31-yard run to the Dell Rapids 25, then carried on the next four snaps before DV resorted to a bit of trickery.
June once again took a direct snap, but this time pitched to Montagne, who lofted it to the corner of the end zone where Foster stretched out to grab it.
“We were setting them up with the roll-out pass all night and I knew they were going to bite,” Montagne said. “They bit down on it, Evan came open at the last second, I threw it in there, he made a good play and we got the W.”
It took a heads-up play by June, however, to preserve the victory.
Dell Rapids marched from its own 29 to the 20-yard line of Dakota Valley. The Quarriers appeared to be in range for a possible game-winning field goal attempt and had done all of their damage on the ground, except for a pass on the next-to-last play of the game.
But instead of running it to set up a field goal, they instead chose to pass and go for a game-winning touchdown.
June, though, had the receiver covered perfectly and stepped in for his first interception of the season.
“I kind of figured they were going to line up and try and pass it for a touchdown because they still had time to go for a field goal if they wanted,” June said. “They lined up receivers on my side and I just knew I had to make sure and stay on them and make a play.”
June rushed for a team-high 74 yards on 13 carries. Quinton Dickey added 61 yards and a touchdown.
Dickey’s 10-yard TD run came on the first play of the second quarter and Dakota Valley added a 29-yard field goal by Foster before halftime. Dell Rapids pulled within 10-7 on a 2-yard run by Henry with 1:15 left in the half.
The Quarriers’ Landon Reusink returned the second half kickoff to the Dakota Valley 45 and it took them just six plays to forge a lead. Coby Maeschen plunged over from the 1 to put Dell Rapids in front 14-10.
It stayed that way until Dakota Valley’s decisive drive in the fourth quarter.
“We’re a hard-nosed football team and our defense is rock solid,” Montagne said. “I’m happy but I’m not satisfied. That’s the No. 2 team in the state but we think we’re right up there with everybody else and we proved it tonight.
“We all love each other, we believe in each other and we do what we do. It’s just that simple.”
All it took for Montagne was one look at his wrist to reaffirm his belief.
