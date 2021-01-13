No. 9 Woodbury Central beats No. 3 West Sioux; extends record to 20-0

"Hats off to Woodbury. They have a lot of good seniors in that lineup, a lot of good young kids. They came out and wrestled hard."

While West Sioux suffered the loss on Tuesday, Van Oort was glad it happened because it was streamed on IAwrestle and helped showcase two strong wrestling teams ins Northwest Iowa.

"I told Jake in the offseason that they had a lot of teams coming back and are probably the team to beat. They definitely were tonight," Van Oort said. "This type of dual, this is good exposure for Northwest Iowa and a good opportunity for both teams to see what they need to work on.

"I thought this was a great venue. I applaud IAwrestle for streaming it, I applaud The Arena for getting it held in a great venue like that. I am really proud to see Northwest Iowa doing some things like this to continue to promote wrestling and we need to continue to grow it in this manner. It's pretty awesome for what we have going on here."

After West Sioux got its two pins early, Smith helped get the Wildcats going with his pin at 285 in 1:07 to pick up his 21st win of the season. Then Brand Beaver, who has wrestled at 113 for most of the season, dropped down to 106 as Gunnar Vohs wrestled up at 113.

Beaver went out and got a pin in 1:33 to put the Wildcats up by seven points.