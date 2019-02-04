SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- It’s been a great start to 2019 for both the South Sioux girls basketball team and Heelan.
Coming into Monday’s game, the Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in Class B by the Lincoln Journal Star, were on an eight-game winning streak, which included avenging a win over Omaha Skutt in the River City Conference Tournament title game.
Heelan, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A by the IGHSAU, came in on a six-game winning streak with wins over Unity Christian and Sioux City East.
One of the streaks had to end on Monday.
South Sioux took a double-digit lead in the second quarter and held off Heelan’s comeback attempts for an 80-75 win.
“It’s always a good game when we play Heelan. They are a disciplined program with a rich tradition. This is one that we had marked on our schedule from the beginning,” South Sioux City coach Molly Hornbeck said. “We knew it was going to be a test and it lived up to the hype. It was a great environment. I am really proud of the way the girls handled the pressure they put on us.”
South Sioux improved to 16-5 with the win.
The Crusaders fell to 13-4 with the loss.
“They are a good team and they shoot it really well. There’s not a team on a schedule that has four shooters like they do,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “We turned the ball over in the second quarter and they got some run outs on us and dug us in a hole. I gotta give our kids credit. The heart that they give, the heart and fight, they never gave up, ever, and you could see that in the fourth quarter.”
Heelan fed Ella Skinner inside early and she scored the first four points of the game. After a missed free throw by Skinner, Katelyn Stanley hit a putback for a quick 6-0 lead.
Hornbeck called a timeout and the Cardinals responded. Jalen Gavin scored the Cardinals first two points and back-to-back baskets by McKenna Sims - who also had 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals - tied the game at 6-6. Marybeth Rasmussen then made back-to-back baskets and South Sioux went up 10-8 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
“I just told them that there was nothing we could do about the first 30 seconds but we can control what we do for the rest of the game,” Hornbeck said. “Just told them to take a deep breath and they did. They showed a lot of leadership and experience and I am proud of that they didn’t let that set the tone for the game.”
South Sioux went into the second quarter up 17-15.
The Cardinals went on a 12-2 run to start the second. Rasmussen scored six of the points on three transition layups and Hannah Strom hit two three-pointers for a 29-17 South Sioux lead.
“That’s huge. We have a handful of girls who are shooting well from three. Hannah and Mary freed it up for us to get to the hoop,” Hornbeck said.
Heelan got six free throws from Stanley but the Crusaders didn’t get their first field goal of the second quarter until the 2:10 mark when Ella Skinner scored. That did cut South Sioux’s lead to seven points.
The Cardinals closed out the final 1:48 of the half with a three-point play by McKenna Sims, who finished with 26 points, and three-pointers from Trista Harsma and Rasmussen for a 43-31 lead. South Sioux outscored Heelan 26-16 in the second quarter.
The Crusaders held the Cardinals to 12 points in the third quarter but Heelan only had 13 points of its own. Rasmussen, who scored 18 points, and Harsma both hit three’s to keep South Sioux up by double-digits. South Sioux had a 55-44 lead going into the fourth.
Kaitlyn Cooke made a layup, a three and two free throws and with 2:33 left, Heelan cut South Sioux’s lead to 67-62.
South Sioux came back with a layup by Tiffany Tinker and the Cardinals got a steal and Sims cored to go up 71-62. Heelan was called for a technical and a free throw by Sims and two free throws by Kyra Fischer put South Sioux back up 74-62 with 1:40 remaining.
“That’s just a testament to a lot of these girls who have been in this situation before in these pressure situations,” Hornbeck said. “At halftime we said they were going to make some runs. We know they are going to knock some down. Don’t let that get to you and keep fighting and the girls did a really nice job.”
Heelan tried to comeback again, but it was a bit too late as South Sioux held on for the 80-75 win.
Kyra Fischer added 11 points for South Sioux.
Skinner led Heelan with 26 points, Cooke had 15 and Stanley scored 14. Amber Aesoph added 10 points.