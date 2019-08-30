MADISON, S.D. -- Class 11A No. 4-ranked Dakota Valley had a 19-14 lead on No. 2-ranked Madison going into the halftime but Madison scored the next two touchdowns and held off Dakota Valley's rally for a 28-26 victory on Friday.
Dakota Valley went up 7-0 on Zion Robinson touchdowns. Trey Smith had two touchdowns to put Madison up 14-7 in the second quarter but Dakota Valley scored on Kobey June's touchdown and then took the lead on Robinson's second touchdown of the game.
Smith scored with 4:46 in the third quarter to put Madison back up 21-19 and then scored early in the fourth quarter for a 28-19 lead.
Dakota Valley got a kickoff return for a touchdown by Robinson but couldn't get another score in the loss.
Dakota Valley rushed for 281 yards in the loss and had 326 yards of total offense but Madison had 473 yards of offense.
June rushed for 94 yards on six carries, Eric Johnson rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries and Robinson rushed for 76 yards on nine carries. Christian Merchant and Evan Foster each had interceptions for Daktoa Valley and Johnny Tureaud and Bennett Green each had a sack.
Smith rushed for 129 yards on 22 carries and Tyler Tappe also rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries. Tappe passes for 244 yards.