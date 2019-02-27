Try 3 months for $3

DES MOINES -- Newell-Fonda is the overwhelming favorite to be the Class 1A state champion when the dust clears at the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Saturday night.

And, the top-ranked Mustangs played the part on Wednesday, cruising to a 69-39 quarterfinal triumph over Springville at Wells Fargo Arena.

Ranked No. 1 in every IGHSAA poll this season, the Mustangs blitzed opponents by an average of 40.5 points per game. It was much the same in this one as Newell-Fonda disposed of a longtime state tourney rival.

This was the fifth meeting of the perennial powerhouses and Springville had won two of the last three, including last season’s state championship game.

The difference is, Newell-Fonda brought back five starters while Springville was a surprise qualifier after graduating five of its top six scorers from a group that won the last three state 1A titles.

Newell-Fonda was relentless on defense, scoring 47 of its point off turnovers. The Mustangs had a whopping 37 steals, including a single-game tournament record nine by senior standout Olivia Larsen.

“The first game here is always the toughest because it’s the first game out on the floor, everyone’s nervous and you have freshmen who have never been here,” said Larsen, who will play collegiately at Morningside. “But getting that first win helps a lot. It feels good to beat Springville, they’re a real good team and we just took it at them.”

Photos: Wednesday action from the Iowa girls high school basketball tournament

+37 
+37 
West Hancock vs North Mahaska Catholic state basketball
+37 
+37 
West Hancock vs North Mahaska Catholic state basketball
+37 
+37 
West Hancock vs North Mahaska Catholic state basketball
+37 
+37 
West Hancock vs North Mahaska Catholic state basketball
+37 
+37 
West Hancock vs North Mahaska Catholic state basketball

Newell-Fonda, now 25-0, had five different players score in the first three minutes while bolting to a 13-2 lead. That was a sign of things to come as by halftime the Mustangs had extended the cushion to 40-14.

Unranked Springville (16-10) cut it to 24-12 less than two minutes into the second quarter, but the Mustangs reeled off the next 14 points.

“The game wasn’t real smooth tonight, there were a lot of turnovers both ways and it took awhile to get the flow into it,” Newell-Fonda Coach Dick Jungers said. “Once we settled in we were able to create some offense and our defense was just real pesky.”

Sophomore Ella Larsen -- Olivia’s younger sister -- led a balanced Mustang offensive ledger with 12 points. Olivia Larsen finished with 11 points to go along with nine steals, five rebounds and four assists.

Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker each contributed 10 points in reserve roles. Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers added seven steals apiece.

Olivia Larsen broke her own single-game state 1A tournament record of eight steals set against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in 2016.

Although his team far outmatched Springville this time around, Jungers said it was a good feeling to dethrone the defending champs.

“They won three state titles in a row and we played them in title games in 2015 and last year,” Jungers said. “They’re a great program and to come out on top of them means a lot.

“The great thing about our team is that it truly is a team. A lot of different kids can step up and they generally make the extra pass. We pride ourselves in our ability to be versatile on offense. We forced 43 turnovers today and the girls were just really pesky.”

Newell-Fonda’s only previous win over Springville came in the 2015 1A championship game, 45-43.

That is the school’s only state title, but the Mustangs seem poised to make it two heading into a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday against either Clarksville or Bellevue Marquette.

“It feels really great knowing that we played how we wanted to,” Ella Larsen said. “If come out ready to play we can do anything together.”

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments