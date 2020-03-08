No. 1 seed Boyden-Hull takes physicality to into state tournament

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Boyden-Hull High School boys basketball team isn’t afraid to get a little physical.
The Comets use their size on both sides of the floor and believe they can use that to their advantage starting Monday at the Iowa High School boys basketball tournament. Boyden-Hull’s first game in the state quarterfinals is at 8:15 p.m. Monday against Woodward-Granger in Class 2A.
There are eight Comets who stand above 6-foot, including sophomore Tanner Te Slaa, who is 6-4.
The Comets have two individuals in the top-12 in rebounding among those playing at the state tournament this week.
Keyton Moser has 133 rebounds heading into the state tournament and Te Slaa has five fewer.
Moser believes one big advantage is that the roster is built full of farm kids. The Comets play in Hull, which just like many other schools in northwest Iowa, are rurally-situated.
“I think it’s a lot more physical up here,” Moser said. “There’s a lot more bumping, there’s not as many calls. When you go down there, they start calling it with softer calls. You adjust as you start warming up. You can tell a lot of the boys around here are farm boys. They like to shove you around a lot. Down there, it’s more of a clean game.”
Even in the substate win against West Lyon on Feb. 29, Comets coach Bill Francis thought the key to stopping the Wildcats was on the glass.
“We knew if we rebounded, they would have trouble scoring against our defense,” Francis said. “One of our goals when they throw it up, you don’t have to get the rebound, but you have to keep your guy from getting the rebound. The key to this group is that they play so well together. If a team wants to bang and battle with us, we’re OK with that. These guys aren’t afraid of that. You’re not going to punch them in the mouth and make them back down.”
Moser has appreciated this basketball run just a little bit extra this year.
Moser, a senior, didn’t play during the football season with a broken right thumb. He kept getting frustrated with not having the option to pad up and play with his friends, but he knew that the basketball season was approaching.
There wasn’t much rehabilitation that the Comets senior had to do. He worked on improving his grip strength.
As soon as the football season ended, Moser took shots with his left hand while his right hand was still on the mend.
Moser thought he was back to 100 percent a week or two into the season and once that realization came about, Moser was full speed ahead.
“I got some good practice with a brace to get ready,” Moser said. “It was a little weird at first.”
The Comets remember all too well what happened at last year’s state tournament. North Linn beat Boyden-Hull in the 2A 60-41 in the Class 2A championship game, and the Comets aren’t afraid to bring up what happened in that game.
The Comets had 19 turnovers in that game, and the Lynx shot better from the floor.
The Comets knew they didn’t play well.
“We had a lot of turnovers up there and we got in a lot of foul trouble,” Moser said. “We need to play our game and not let anybody dictate what we do. It’s a bigger court, and we’re in pretty good shape. We can run-and-gun against these teams and get them tired.”
However, Francis believes that experience moving into this week is valuable. Boyden-Hull doesn’t want to go through those emotions again, and as the No. 1 seed, it knows there’s a tall task defending that top rank.
“You can’t get to the finals until you win that first one,” Francis said. “Our goal is to go down there and win one more than last year. If that’s not your goal, you shouldn’t be there. You have to come out and play hard from the beginning.”