DES MOINES | Quite an entertaining second half took place in Monday’s final Class 1A state tournament first-round game with 12 lead changes and three ties during a battle of first-time state qualifiers.
Sioux Central had trailed from the start, missing its first four shots while Alburnett made its first four while taking a 9-0 lead in the game’s first three minutes. Four different Rebels - Blake Cavanaugh, Logan Grote, Hunter Decker and Preston Samson - each provided third-quarter baskets that gave the Twin Lakes Conference champions brief leads the frame.
Alburnett’s Austin Huber was involved in two lead-changing baskets in the third quarter, then shined in the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws that gave his team a lead. However, at the end, it was Hunter Caves, popping a basket from the charity stripe for the final advantage switch for the seventh-seeded squad that posted a 55-54 thriller victory over the 1A tourney’s No. 2 seed at Wells Fargo Arena.
“This is insane,” said Caves. “No Alburnett team has ever been this far, never have even been to state. This is a really big one. We just have to keep rolling and never give up. Once we get momentum, it’s hard to stop us. We just have to keep grinding it out.”
Caves supplied game-highs of 19 points and eight rebounds for Alburnett, which will take a 19-5 record into Wednesday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal against sixth-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s (20-6). Huber made a game-high five three-point baskets while adding 17 points.
Hunter Decker and Logan Grote each scored 15 points for Sioux Central (22-3), which shot 18 of 31 from the field in the final three quarters after a 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) first quarter. Preston Samson added 10 points and five rebounds for Coach Stephen Tjaden’s squad.
Reserve Ben Hargens (six points, five rebounds) had given Sioux Central a 54-53 lead on a basket with 48 seconds left. The Rebels had a chance for one last lead change but committed a turnover.
“It was kind of one of those back-and-forth and who was going to make the last play,” said Tjaden. “I thought we had chances. They had a couple of loose balls and if we would have gotten those, it would have changed the complexion of the game.
“You always look back at the last minute or two and look at the win or loss in that time frame. There were a lot of things throughout the course of the game. I thought we had good looks early where we had stuff that didn’t fall. We got into more of a rhythm, offensively, in the second quarter. Alburnett did a great job defensively. We had to battle for everything.”
Rock Valley's Bryson Van Grootheest (42) drives into the lane to the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday.
Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix (10) looks to pass the ball inside past South Hamilton's Quinton Grove (15) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Rock Valley's JT Van't Hul (20) scrambles to recover a loose ball against South Hamilton's Cole Berg (5) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) gets under the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) drives along the baseline to get under the basket during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford's Dane Fuller (22) takes it to the basket for two points on a fast break away during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Fuller (3) looks to pass the ball inside past Van Meter's Anthony Potthoff (20) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford's Dane Fuller (22) takes it to the basket for two points on a fast break away during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Fuller (3) looks to pass the ball inside past Van Meter's Anthony Potthoff (20) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser (55) drives in under the basket to put the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Regina, Iowa City at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Regina Catholic's Scotty Arendt (21) goes high as Boyden-Hull's Carter Francis (10) looks to pass the ball during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Sioux Central's Blake Cavanaugh (4) calls out a play as he brings the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's Spencer Schorg (10) puts up a jumper for two points during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Prince of Peace, Clinton at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43) blocks a shot under the basket from Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) drives past Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43) to put the basket up for two points during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43) goes for a fast break after grabbing a rebound during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Remsen St. Mary's at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Prince of Peace's Kaidion Larson (10) puts the ball up for two points over Remsen St. Mary's Austin Jensen (32) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Prince of Peace's Michael Matthew (50) looks to pass the ball from under Remsen St. Mary's Austin Jensen (32) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43), right blocks a shot under the basket from Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Remsen St. Mary's at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's Spencer Schorg (10), left defends against Prince of Peace's Kaidion Larson (10) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
Sioux Central rallied from a 25-18 halftime deficit to tie the game for the first time, 29-all, on Grote’s three-point basket at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter. Samson, a 65.5 percent shooter going into the tournament, had a steal but missed a basket.
However, Hargens grabbed an offensive rebound that led to Cavanaugh’s outside shot for a 31-29 lead. It was Sioux Central’s first lead of the game and set the tone for the remainder of the game where no advantage was safe.
“We came out slow and I guess that’s what bit our butt in the end,” said Decker, the Rebels’ leader going into the game with an 18.6 scoring average. “When you start off slow, it’s hard to get the momentum changing your way. We got it going in the beginning of the second half.
“I’m only going to settle for winning. At the end of the day, that’s the goal. You don’t want to go home losing.”
A three-year starter, Decker finished his career with 938 points. Classmates Samson, Grote, Cavanaugh, Hargens and Jake Hanson also took part in the wild ride over the last three seasons for a program that concluded 2017 with a 6-17 record, then went 12-10, then 22-3.
“It’s been an incredible ride,” said Tjaden. “There were a lot of firsts for this program, a 20-win season, a state tournament. I know nothing about this feels good now because the loss hurts too much. Hopefully, the guys get a chance to look back and understand what the season meant. More than anything, I’ll miss being around these guys.”
