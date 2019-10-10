SERGEANT BLUFF -- Even though the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, coach Renee Winkel thought the Warriors got better on Thursday.
The Warriors swept Class 5A No. 14 East 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19 at SB-L Elementary School to earn their 10th straight win and to stay unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Activities Conference.
“I’m proud of how our team was able to come out tonight,” Winkel said. “Obviously, East is kind of a rivalry game and I’m proud how my team was able to take care of business. It was definitely a good start, and it was something we’ve been focused on.”
The Warriors (26-1, 6-0) have been known to start matches a little sluggish and tend to climb their way back from deficits. They didn’t do that against the Black Raiders.
The Warriors started out the match with an 8-2 lead. Isabelle Lenz and Elle Sneller each recorded two kills in that run, and the run ended with a duo block by Regina Rogers and Sneller.
East did come back and tie the first set for the first time at 15-15 and hung with the Warriors for awhile. Lineya Wells earned a couple kills to get the Black Raiders (18-10, 4-2) back in the set.
SB-L closed out the first set with a 7-0 run. Kenzie Foley earned two kills, Mia Gamet picked up a couple of blocks and East committed two hitting errors.
The second set was the most competitive of the night. SB-L’s biggest lead was four after Maddie Hinkel and Rogers blocked a Black Raiders hit.
East sophomore Adelyn Harris helped her team chip the deficit down to 20-18 with a kill and a block, but Foley found an opening in the middle of the court on a hard-hit ball to end the Black Raiders’ climb.
The Warriors used a 5-1 run in the middle of the third set that eventually helped them earn the sweep. Foley, who led the Warriors with 14 kills, picked up three more in that mini-run.
“With every team, we’re just looking for the same things,” Winkel said. “The consistency, dedication, attention to detail and that’s what carried us through.”
Foley was recognized after the match for 1,000 kills. Foley now has 1,063 kills in her career, and the school record is 1,092. Foley could break that mark at the Western Christian tournament on Saturday.
“It would mean a lot (to break it). It’s on my mind, but I’m just trying to help my team out to keep that No. 1 ranking going into the state tournament,” Foley said.
Rogers had nine kills while Sneller had eight for the Warriors. Other SB-L stat leaders include Madison Wilcoxon with 22 assists, Emma Salker and Gamet with three aces, Rogers with six blocks and Foley with 10 digs.
Winkel also thought the Warriors improved by the play made by the younger girls, specifically the sophomores.
Wilcoxon, Hinkel, Salker and Addy Mosier are all in that class.
“I have seven sophomores on my team, there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Winkel said. “They’re doing the little things right. They’re more consistent.”
East, meanwhile, wished it would’ve had an answer in that first set. Once Salker got a kill that started the seven straight points, East didn’t find a way to stop that momentum.
“We played a great 18 points, but unfortunately, the game goes to 25,” East co-coach Janna Waters said. “We’ve got to learn how to get rid of the unforced errors and start finishing games with the energy that we started with in the first two-thirds of the game.
“As soon as we make an error or two, our energy drops,” Waters added. “They just kind of get scared of at the end.”
Waters and co-coach Tunisia May don’t believe the Black Raiders were scared of players like Foley, Sneller or Rogers. East is scared of its own success.
And, that’s not an easy problem to fix.
“If I could answer that, I think every coach in this world would pay me a million dollars,” May said. “It’s every student, it’s every athlete that goes through that little part where they just don’t know how far they can push themselves. We’re here to break through that barrier.”
Wells led East with 14 kills on a night where she hit. 571. Junior outside hitter Riley Donahue got 12 kills.
Donahue and Chloe Kramer had seven kills apiece, while Alexandria Radcliffe had four blocks. Kramer also had 29 assists.