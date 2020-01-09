No. 7 Siouxland Christian suffocates Emerson-Hubbard at CNOS Classic

SIOUX CITY -- Nelson Wilson asked for more defensive intensity out of his Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball team on Thursday.
The Eagles responded to the challenge without hesitation at the Tyson Events Center during the CNOS Foundation Classic.
Siouxland Christian, ranked seventh in this week’s Associated Press Class 1A poll, held Emerson-Hubbard scoreless in a span of 16 minutes, 6 seconds -- including all of the third quarter -- in an 85-14 win for the Eagles.
The Pirates did score 10 in the first quarter, but Cameron Pierson set the tone with two early blocks. The Eagles outscored the Pirates 29-2 and 16-0 in the third quarter.
Emerson-Hubbard broke its scoreless skid with a baseline jumper from Mason Hall with 1:23 remaining in the game.
“I think it set the tone a little bit … we’ve been giving up a lot of points, and we really needed to crack down on defense,” Pierson said. “All in all, we’re always going to have that tone, because that’s what we’ve been preaching for the last week or so. We have a few defensive-minded guys on the team.”
Wilson, safe to say, was pleased with the defensive execution.
“They were able to come out and get it done in the second half,” Wilson said. “We talked to them at halftime about not letting down. We had to continue to play. I thought we played a complete game today. Two points for a half is pretty dang good.”
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles forced the Pirates into several turnovers, and when the Eagles had the ball, they threw it ahead on the outlet and find their teammate racing down in transition.
Siouxland Christian entered Thursday with 153 assists, which was ninth in Class 1A. That number grew against the Pirates. Christian Heilbuth, who is more known for his shot-blocking ability, leads the Western Valley Conference with 39 assists.
“When you have two or three guys who are on the floor that can do that on a consistent basis, that’s pretty impressive,” Wilson said. “We practice nothing but transition every practice. That’s part of conditioning for us.”
Wilson didn’t think the Eagles played a complete defensive game on Tuesday in a Western Valley Conference contest against Woodbury Central, even though the Eagles won that game 67-54.
The Wildcats scored 22 first-quarter points, and Wilson didn’t think the Eagles were fully locked in.
So, Wilson stressed at Wednesday’s practice to move away from the ball and thought Siouxland Christian did what it needed to do when its defenders weren’t guarding the ball.
“We needed to put together a full game,” Wilson said. “We played the first two quarters (Thursday) like we put the last two quarters on Tuesday. I tell you, I just want them to continue to play hard and have that instinct to get after it.
“Offense is going to win you games, but defense will win you championships, and that’s where our mindset is at right now,” Wilson said.
Dalton Dubois led the Eagles with 17 points, Jonah DeRoos had 13 and Jayden Peterson scored 12. All 13 members of the Eagles scored in Thursday’s win.
The Eagles weren’t in the Class 1A rankings heading into the holiday break, and Pierson admitted that didn’t sit well with the locker room.
“It’s nice ... to see it not happen to us,” Pierson said. “We’re ranked now and that’ll help set the tone. I don’t know if we take the ranking for granted. We honestly thought we were going to be ranked earlier than we were. Then seeing that we weren’t ranked going into Christmas break, that lit a fire under us for the next few games. We know what it’s like to go 1-21. We’ve really matured, but we don’t ever take it for granted.”
Tags
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach James
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.