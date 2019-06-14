SLOAN, Iowa — Even though it wasn’t the home team Friday on its home diamond in a rescheduled Western Valley Conference softball game, the Westwood High School softball team felt very comfortable on offense and defense.
The Class 1A 10th-ranked Rebels defeated Woodbury Central 12-5 in a makeup game where the Rebels were the road team, but that didn’t bother them one bit.
Westwood scored three runs in three different innings — the second, fifth and seventh.
Senior Sam Burkhart hit a two-run double that scored juniors Aryanna DeRoin and Katie Crawford. Burkhart later scored on an RBI groundout via Elisa Davis.
In the fifth, the Rebels started the inning with five hits that included a lead-off double by pitcher Katelyn Martian. She had a four-hit game.
“Our bats got rolling good, and that was crucial,” Martian said. “I was just looking to make a play. I found any gap I could get. I think it was a big confidence boost to be able to field and hit very good.”
Despite allowing five runs on eight hits, Martian is pleased the No. 10 Rebels started the weekend with a win. She also had two strikeouts and did not allow a walk. Martian hopes that momentum can carry for the rest of the season.
“I think we’re capable of doing that any night,” the Rebels senior said. “We’re a good offensive and defensive team. I like a challenge. It really comes to show that we have to bring our A-game every night.”
DeRoin later drove in two runs on a single off Wildcats freshman Sydney Fickbohm. Fickbohm did not last the fifth inning, as Sally Gallagher came in to pitch in relief.
“Everyone really worked together,” DeRoin said. “We had a couple of nights where everyone was struggling, and tonight, everyone came together. We’ve been in a slump for awhile, but everyone’s got a bat back to the ball.”
The Rebels then earned four hits and a walk in the seventh inning for some insurance. Andee Martin drove in a two-run single to right field, and DeRoin closed the scoring with an RBI single.
DeRoin was also a busy lady as the Rebels’ third baseman.
The Rebels junior recorded four groundouts in the first two innings, then bookended the third inning by catching batted balls in the air. In all, DeRoin had a hand in eight of the Wildcats’ 21 outs while going 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs.
“It was just one of those nights where you get a lot of action, and I haven’t had a lot of action at third (base), so it was a fun game,” DeRoin said. “At first I wasn’t expecting it, but after that first inning went by, I had to be ready for everything. I had to be 100 percent ready.”
Wildcats freshman Maddie Schultz got her team going in the third inning with a solo home run over the left field fence on a 1-0 count. It was Woodbury Central’s first hit of the day.
Schultz was aggressive in her second at-bat, too.
In the sixth inning with Tori Bates on second base, Schultz was in the same situation with a 1-0 count.
Schultz lifted a fly ball to left field for a two-run homer, which was her second of the night, and her third of the season.
Schultz hit as many homers in Game 1 of a doubleheader as the team total entering Friday.
The Wildcats managed to get seven extra-base hits off Martian, including triples by Olivia Heissel and sophomore Emma DeStigter.
“I would definitely say that we’re a team that has power,” Wildcats coach Kati Steffen said. “One through nine, we can produce, it’s just whether or not we do.”
GAME 2: WESTWOOD 8, WOODBURY CENTRAL 4
Shelby Skinner hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning for the Rebels.
The Rebels scored seven times in the fifth inning. Burkhart tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single.
Burkhart allowed three runs on seven hits, and Martian threw two scoreless innings in relief.
The Wildcats held a 3-1 lead going into the inning.
Lindsie Graff was 4-for-4 for Woodbury Central, and Gallagher had two hits.
Westwood coach Dan Thompson earned his 400th win.