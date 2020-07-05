North boys basketball hires Dordt graduate David Den Herder as boys basketball coach

SIOUX CITY — David Den Herder has been feeling nervous, excited and scared all at the same time.
Den Herder has been named the new boys head basketball coach at North High School, replacing Shawn Miller.
Den Herder, a 2011 graduate of Western Christian High School, most recently was an assistant coach under Dave Irwin at Le Mars, and this is Den Herder’s first head coaching job at any level.
“I think when you take your first head coaching job, I think you have to be all three,” Den Herder said. “If you’re not a little bit scared, you’re not really living. I’m ready for a challenge, and it’s going to be a challenge.”
Den Herder was officially hired earlier in the spring, and due to COVID-19, he’s already experienced some challenges.
The 27-year-old new North coach met with some of the returning Stars, but it was through video chats and text messages.
He hasn’t seen any of the Stars play in-person, but Den Herder will get that first opportunity to get some face-to-face interaction on Tuesday. Den Herder will hold his first official workouts this week since the Stars last took the floor in a playoff loss on Feb. 24 against Ames.
Den Herder inherited a North program that went 1-21 last season. The Stars’ lone win came against South Sioux City, a 59-58 win on Dec. 9, 2019.
North lost its top two scorers from last year. Morningside incoming freshman Nate Reed led the Stars with 18.2 points per game, and Briar Cliff incoming freshman Trevor Welp scored 8.8 ppg.
The Stars’ leading returner is rising senior Dante Hansen, who averaged 7.0 ppg and started in 20 of the 22 games.
Den Herder knows he doesn’t have a lot of size returning, but it’ll be a different approach when the Stars start the season on Nov. 30 against Lewis Central.
“I like to give my players a little bit of freedom,” Den Herder said. “If it’s something where I have to be strict and run set plays just because of the guys we have, that just may be it, but I like them to run a little motion offense and let them create.”
Both Den Herder and North activities director Christopher Koch have noticed the excitement from the players since Den Herder’s appointment.
“I think it’s just excitement, and it’s an opportunity for Dante and all our other players to learn a different style of basketball and take their game to the next level,” Koch said. “We have a tradition-rich program, and we want to get back to that. We haven’t had the results that we’ve wanted.”
According to Koch, there were 10 applicants, and out of those 10, Koch interviewed four, then narrowed it down to two.
It doesn’t concern Koch that coaching the Stars will be Den Herder’s first head coaching job.
“David checked off all the boxes,” Koch said Friday. “David learned from a great staff at Le Mars. We were excited that he accepted the position and is coming to North. We were looking for someone who had a vision for the program, who was excited about North High basketball. Does he have head coaching experience? No, but he had a lot of great experiences that we felt were high quality and instrumental for our program.”
When Koch talked with Irwin as a reference for Den Herder, Koch liked what he heard. Den Herder was described as a “basketball junkie” and that he loves developing players and building relationships with players.
Den Herder first met Irwin at the end of his senior year at Dordt University.
After the 2014-15 season, Den Herder emailed Irwin, asking if they could meet to talk about the former Defenders’ future.
Irwin thought he was asking for advice or a reference, but as the meeting went on, according to Den Herder, the college graduate-to-be was asking to be an assistant coach.
Irwin took a chance on Den Herder, and that partnership lasted five seasons.
“He welcomed me with open arms,” Den Herder said. “The biggest thing was that he was always asking me what I thought of stuff. As a 22, 23-year-old, that’s kind of eye-opening. This coach is giving me a lot more respect than what I expected at the beginning.”
Den Herder will give his assistants at North the same type of respect that he got from Irwin.
“The biggest thing (Irwin) told me when I left is, ‘The thing about you is that you’re really good at developing relationships,’” Den Herder said. “He said, ‘Don’t change that, if you don’t change that, you’ll be really successful.’ He was super excited for me, and he knew something was going to happen for me since I’ve lived in Sioux City for so long.”
Den Herder has tried to communicate with his staff at least twice a week, and he’s already asked for their input on things.
Den Herder has also played a role with The Arena Sports Academy, serving as its assistant boys basketball director.
He helps them do “a lot of office work” and sets up tournaments to be played at The Arena. He doesn’t coach a team anymore, because he doesn’t have time to coach both a youth team and lead North’s program.
Den Herder, however, will get invested into the Future Stars program. Den Herder has talked about development, and making sure that kids in kindergarten through eighth grade get a chance to go out and play.
“Yes, there’s state championships, but when you’re playing with your school team in third or fourth grade, you’re probably not playing for a state championship,” Den Herder said. “It’s more about giving the kids an opportunity to play, and I’ll have a role in that as well.”
Den Herder hopes to invite younger players to practices and games to increase interest and excitement into the North program.
