North boys cross country team wins Class 4A state championship

The plan for Bouwers was to run with the top two or three runners, and have a relaxed pace for the first 3,500-4,000 meters.

Both Bouwers and Winger had around a 4:55 pace at the first mile milestone.

About 800 meters later, Bouwers heard course announcer Mike Jay tell the crowd that he and Winger were pulling away.

That’s when Bouwers turned it on and decided to take the lead.

Then, when Bouwers arrived at the 2-mile mark, North coach Abdier Marrero had the Stars senior at about 9:55.

Bouwers decided to turn up the heat with 1,000 meters to go. He knew that if he amped up his pace for the end, Winger couldn’t keep up. He just didn’t have an answer for the acceleration that Bouwers possessed.

“At that point, I was trying to keep my lead and I was trying to get as far away from Winger as possible,” Bouwers said. “Besides that, I was keeping my stride moving. I know Winger has a really good kick after I raced him at Wartburg. I tried to make sure that he couldn’t kick back.”

The big key for the Stars throughout the entire season was to have their Nos. 3 through 5 runners pack together so that they could post low scores.