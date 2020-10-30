North boys cross country team wins Class 4A state championship

SIOUX CITY -- Jaysen Bouwers threw his arms in the air, and raised his index fingers to the sky as he crossed the finish line Friday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge, putting up a No. 1.
The North High School senior realized in that moment that he finally won a state championship.
Bouwers won the individual meet with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31.20 seconds, beating Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger’s 15:45.
A few minutes later, Bouwers and the Stars found out the team championship trophy would also be going home with them.
North won the Class 4A team championship with 75 points. Will Lohr finished in fourth (16:00.20), Yemane Kifle 19th (16:32.90), Gabe Nash was 24th (16:36.70) and Beshanena Gutema rounded out the top-5 scoring with a 27th-place time of 16:40.10.
Natnael Kifle finished in 30th place (16:42.60) and Colin Greenwell finished 42nd (16:48.40) to round out the Stars’ lineup.
“I’m just really excited for the team,” Bouwers said. “I’m more excited about the team title. Individually, I was more confident that it was going to happen. I was really hoping that our team would get the dub, and we did. We proved that we didn’t need to run a perfect race, and we showed that.”
Bouwers set the tone at the front, but it wasn’t like that throughout the entire race.
The plan for Bouwers was to run with the top two or three runners, and have a relaxed pace for the first 3,500-4,000 meters.
Both Bouwers and Winger had around a 4:55 pace at the first mile milestone.
About 800 meters later, Bouwers heard course announcer Mike Jay tell the crowd that he and Winger were pulling away.
That’s when Bouwers turned it on and decided to take the lead.
Then, when Bouwers arrived at the 2-mile mark, North coach Abdier Marrero had the Stars senior at about 9:55.
Bouwers decided to turn up the heat with 1,000 meters to go. He knew that if he amped up his pace for the end, Winger couldn’t keep up. He just didn’t have an answer for the acceleration that Bouwers possessed.
“At that point, I was trying to keep my lead and I was trying to get as far away from Winger as possible,” Bouwers said. “Besides that, I was keeping my stride moving. I know Winger has a really good kick after I raced him at Wartburg. I tried to make sure that he couldn’t kick back.”
The big key for the Stars throughout the entire season was to have their Nos. 3 through 5 runners pack together so that they could post low scores.
Marrero has preached that to the Stars since the summer, and Friday’s race was the epitome of that.
Yemane Kifle kept picking off runners in front of him, and Marrero could see a laser-like focus in Kifle’s eyes throughout the meet.
Kifle kept catching up to groups.
Support Local Journalism
“I think that was a huge spark for us,” Marrero said. “When he ran at Ames, he ran a 30-second personal best that day, and from that point forward, we thought he was going to be ready. Over the last two weeks, he has been very similar to that first meet. His excitement was back, his confidence was back. That’s what he did today.”
Nash had to fight through stomach cramps throughout the race, and he still finished in the top-30.
Gutema’s last mile was “crazy and incredible,” as Marrero put it and Marrero wished he had a stopwatch on Gutema’s last mile.
“He just started moving through and he still managed to have a very good kick at the end,” Marrero said. “He caught four or five people in the last 50, 60 meters. He did everything.”
Gutema has been a consistent runner all season. Marrero tabbed Gutema, who is a sophomore, the second most consistent runner on the Stars.
“He’s a guy who has run between No. 4 and No. 6 all season long and he was going to run between 20 seconds of a good day and bad day,” Marrero said. “He was clutch for us.
“For the whole group to stay connected and we were just fight, fight, fight,” Marrero said.
After the race was over, all seven Stars runners were huddled near the outdoor scoreboard near the finish line at Kennedy Park. The Stars weren’t sure where they’d be in the standings.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic had two runners in the top-10, and Cedar Falls had four runners packed closely together in the upper teens and low 20s.
When the girls results from the Class 4A race went black, the meet officials put up the first-place team in the standings, and it happened to flash “Sioux City North.”
Once the Stars saw that, they lost their minds as Bouwers put it, and made a lot of celebratory noise.
Even when the Stars officially received their state championship trophy during the award ceremony, the seven Stars were chanting, ‘I believe that we have won.’
The Stars entered the race ranked fourth by the Iowa Track Coaches Association this week, and that didn’t sit well with the Stars.
The Stars were ranked No. 1 at different points throughout the season, and North wanted to prove that it was the best team in the state.
Sure, North wasn’t thrilled that they dropped in Wednesday’s rankings. It didn’t get to their heads, however.
The Stars were ready to prove that they were No. 1.
Two years ago, the Stars placed 15th with 415 points. Greenwell was North’s No. 1 runner at the 2018 state meet with an 84th-place time of 17:22.80.
Last year, the Stars made progress. They placed fifth at the 2019 state meet with 160 points, and Bouwers led the way in ninth place at 15:54.
The Stars noticed that Southeast Polk’s girls went from worst-to-first from 2017 to 2018, and the Stars used that as motivation and belief that they could turn their momentum around.
“If we just put in the work, we can accomplish anything,” Lohr said. “We knew that if we just did what we already did this season, it would be hard for anyone to beat us. We were going to be proud of ourselves, no matter what the outcome was.
“Our school rallied around us a lot, and we really represent Sioux City and our school well,” Lohr added. “It feels great to bring a trophy to this side of the state. All the hard work paid off.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!