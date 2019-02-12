SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux had a two-point lead on North going into halftime but going into the fourth quarter, the Stars grabbed a one-point lead.
The Stars then outscored South Sioux 19-13 in the fourth quarter to grab a 68-61 victory on Monday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for North, which improved to 6-13 on the season.
Nick Opsahl led North with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tyrell Blakey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Hunter Walker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Nate Reed had 12 points and three assists and Trent Frerichs had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
For South Sioux, Brad Hartnett finished with a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Elijah Strom hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Kevin Candia hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.