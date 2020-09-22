North continues turnaround volleyball season with win over Bishop Heelan

“We tried to break down the game so they understand it more so they know how to play it, basically. The skill is there, they lacked the knowledge. That has been a sharpening tool for them and one of the things propelling them forward.”

North got solid play out of its middles. Maddie Craighead had eight kills and Courtney Johnson had seven. Johnson had three aces and Craighead had two. At the net, Johnson had a solo block and three block assists.

Ysabelle Arredondo led the Stars with 12 kills and Madalyn Welp had seven. Olivia O’Brien had 36 assists and 10 digs. Rylie Zediker also had 10 digs.

“Our middles have been really on most of the season. (Arredondo) really stepped up tonight,” Chamberlain said. “My outsides have been struggling, they’ve been teeter-totting. So it was nice to have an outside step up and get the job done. But my middles have been consistent, they’ve been the go-to’s right now because they are putting the ball away.

“It was nice to add an additional hitter to the mix there.”

North’s next match is at home against East next week.

While Heelan lost and the Crusaders are under .500 at 7-8 this season, they only won nine matches last fall during Lauren Brobst’s first season.