North continues turnaround volleyball season with win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — It’s been a turnaround season for both the Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan volleyball teams this season.
Tuesday’s match at North High School pitted the two teams against each other and both were at the bottom of the Missouri River Athletic Conference standings last season.
However, both teams were in the upper half of the MRAC standings coming into Tuesday’s match. Heelan was tied with Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 3-0 MRAC record and North was right behind both, winning two of three conference matches.
Even though Heelan took the first set, North took the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 victory, putting the two programs in a 3-1 tie in the MRAC standings.
Not only are the three MRAC wins more than what the Stars had last season, they are 13-9 after the win over Heelan.
Last season North finished with 14 wins, so the Stars are only one victory away from the mark.
“Same team as I had last year, we are just more well-rounded,” said North head coach Monica Chamberlain, who is in her second season leading the program. “We’ve broke down a lot of skills and focused on skill-development and knowledge, moreso than the execution of the game. We tell the girls knowledge is key, knowledge will win games.
“We tried to break down the game so they understand it more so they know how to play it, basically. The skill is there, they lacked the knowledge. That has been a sharpening tool for them and one of the things propelling them forward.”
North got solid play out of its middles. Maddie Craighead had eight kills and Courtney Johnson had seven. Johnson had three aces and Craighead had two. At the net, Johnson had a solo block and three block assists.
Ysabelle Arredondo led the Stars with 12 kills and Madalyn Welp had seven. Olivia O’Brien had 36 assists and 10 digs. Rylie Zediker also had 10 digs.
“Our middles have been really on most of the season. (Arredondo) really stepped up tonight,” Chamberlain said. “My outsides have been struggling, they’ve been teeter-totting. So it was nice to have an outside step up and get the job done. But my middles have been consistent, they’ve been the go-to’s right now because they are putting the ball away.
“It was nice to add an additional hitter to the mix there.”
North’s next match is at home against East next week.
While Heelan lost and the Crusaders are under .500 at 7-8 this season, they only won nine matches last fall during Lauren Brobst’s first season.
“I think the girls just needed to have that year to learn how we do things and now that we have that year under their belt, they’ve started to improve and they know what we want and what we expect,” Brobst said. “We put a lot of emphasis on true mental toughness. Instead of stats, we emphasis the mental toughness. Treating our teammates really well and having unconditional gratitude regardless of the circumstances, those type of things. It’s generated positive mindsets.
“We have a lot of great leaders with our five seniors and I’m impressed with how they’ve led the team this season.”
Ellie Gengler had 23 assists for Heelan. Anesa Davenport had 13 digs and Joclyn Verzal had 14 digs. Grace Nelson had four block assists. Avery Nelson had a team-high 10 kills and Grace Nelson and Verzal each had seven kills.
The first set was back-and-forth until Heelan went on a 4-0 run late to go up 21-17. North tried to counter with a 3-0 run but the Crusaders were at set point. A kill from Avery Nelson gave Heelan the 25-23 first set win.
North grabbed an early 5-2 lead in the second and led 22-15. Heelan went on a 6-0 run to get back in it but a couple of Crusader errors helped the Stars win 25-22.
Heelan went on a 5-0 run to go up 12-11 in the third set when North took over. The Crusaders had trouble handling the Stars serving for the rest of the set as North finished on a 14-5 run for the 25-16 win and a 2-1 lead.
“We really, truly struggle with coming out and winning the first set, so winning the third was definitely beneficial because we would’ve been in a big roller coaster,” Chamberlain said. “Who was going to outplay each other because the fifth set, everyone would’ve been tired and I am not sure who would’ve been on top.
“The third set was definitely key. To win two in a row was good and to win three in a row, even better.”
Brobst said the Crusaders didn’t focus well enough on their slash passing in the third.
“We weren’t getting our shoulders forward and that’s what we talk about, keep your shoulders down, keep your head down and pass the ball, let the ball hit you and angle your platform,” Brobst said. “We didn’t do a good job of that. But they did do a good job of coming back and fighting at key points tonight.”
The fourth set was tied at 13. The Stars went on a 4-0 run to go up 17-13. Heelan got within two but the Stars finished on an 8-1 run for the 25-16 victory.
