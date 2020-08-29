North football wins high-scoring season-opener against South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Each team found plenty of ways to score in a high school football opener between North and South Sioux City on Friday night.
The Stars and Cardinals combined for 103 points in an entertaining contest that featured many ebbs and flow.
The Stars wound up prevailing 55-48, scoring two touchdowns on fourth-quarter plays after trailing 48-40.
Senior quarterback Devin Hauge passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including an acrobatic game-winning catch by Dante Hansen with just over five minutes remaining.
“That’s been my boy since forever, so I trust him, threw it up and he made a play,” Hauge said. “We came in, trusted our players, followed the plan and came out with a win.”
Hansen, a senior speedster, hauled in the winning score on a tipped ball, completing a 38-yard touchdown play. He played a key role in the victory with 98 yards on two receptions and 102 yards on a pair of kickoff returns.
Hauge completed 17 of 25 passes, while workhorse Brady Wavrunek carried 31 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
There was still plenty of time left after Hansen’s touchdown. In fact, South Sioux City had the ball two more times.
Jacob Kyle intercepted a pass on the ensuing series, then the Stars held SSC on downs on the North 43 before killing off the final two minutes on the clock.
“We’re out of shape and that showed,” North coach Mitch Mohr said. “I think if we’re in shape things look a little differently. The kids handled adversity well. We got down early and came back and took a big lead. I’d like to be able to build off those things.”
South Sioux City led 6-3 after one quarter. North’s Jack Lloyd kicked a 30-yard field goal on the opening series, while the Cards answered with a 14-play, 76-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Connor Slaughter.
Slaughter, South Sioux City’s senior quarterback, passed for 233 yards and a touchdown. Slaughter aired it out 50 times, completing 22 and was intercepted three times.
Caleb Kriens had an outstanding all-around game for the Cards. The senior rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and his fumble recovery in the end zone midway through the second quarter gave SSC a 12-3 advantage.
North was lined up in punt formation but the snap was high and Kriens fell on it for six points.
The Stars rallied to regain a 17-12 lead with 2:16 left in the half. South Sioux, though, scored two touchdowns in an 18-second span to go back in front before North kicked a field goal with no time remaining on the clock.
Desmond Grace II scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard run to pull North within 12-10. A 29-yard interception return by Brayden Allen set up a 6-yard Wavrunek TD run, putting the Stars back in front.
A perfectly executed end around by Kaden Dahl resulted in a 20-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion run by Kriens gave the Cardinals a 20-17 lead with 42 seconds remaining.
On the next play, Mwamba Ngeleka scooped up a fumble and returned it 10 yards for another South Sioux City touchdown.
Haugen connected with Hansen for a 60-yard strike, setting up a 27-yard field goal by Lloyd on the last play of the half, which ended with the Cardinals leading 26-20.
A blocked punt set up a game-tying touchdown by Wavrunek at the 8:35 mark of the third quarter. Grace returned an interception 34 yards to paydirt and yet another blocked punt led to a 35-yard scoring strike from Haugen to Evan Helvig, increasing North’s cushion to 40-26 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Resilient South Sioux City pulled within six points on a short scoring run by Kriens and two-point conversion pass.
Then, after North missed a field goal, the Cardinals marched 80 yards to take the lead. Slaughter flipped a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dahl after bobbling the snap on a fourth-and-three play and a two-point conversion run by Kriens gave SSC a 42-40 lead a little less than three minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals’ Eduardo Gonzalez recovered a fumble on a short ensuing kickoff and Kriens raced 36 yards two plays later, increasing the lead to 48-40.
North tied it on a 56-yard scoring strike from Haugen to Helvig and a Hansen conversion run. The Stars successfully converted an onside kick, setting up Hansen’s game-winning touchdown.
“I have to trust my athletes and our seniors,” Mohr said. “That’s what it came down to, they made plays when the needed to. The players make the plays, no matter what scheme you draw up.”
South Sioux City Coach Chris Stein said there was no quit in his team.
“We had a kid in a perfect position on that fade that they caught to take the lead,” Stein said. “He couldn’t have played it any better and if the ball drops on fourth down, we’re driving to win. It happened to pop up and he got the catch and that’s sometimes the way it happens.
“I’m proud of our kids, they kept swinging. They had a couple of opportunities to fold and didn’t. Now we have to work on finishing. We’ve mastered the art of keep fighting, now we have to learn to bury somebody when we have the opportunity.”
The Cardinals turn right around for a Thursday game against Sioux City West at Olsen Stadium.
North, meanwhile, hosts Sioux City Bishop Heelan – a 48-41 loser to Sioux City East in a triple-overtime opener – on Friday.
