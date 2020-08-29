North football wins high-scoring season-opener against South Sioux City

North tied it on a 56-yard scoring strike from Haugen to Helvig and a Hansen conversion run. The Stars successfully converted an onside kick, setting up Hansen’s game-winning touchdown.

“I have to trust my athletes and our seniors,” Mohr said. “That’s what it came down to, they made plays when the needed to. The players make the plays, no matter what scheme you draw up.”

South Sioux City Coach Chris Stein said there was no quit in his team.

“We had a kid in a perfect position on that fade that they caught to take the lead,” Stein said. “He couldn’t have played it any better and if the ball drops on fourth down, we’re driving to win. It happened to pop up and he got the catch and that’s sometimes the way it happens.

“I’m proud of our kids, they kept swinging. They had a couple of opportunities to fold and didn’t. Now we have to work on finishing. We’ve mastered the art of keep fighting, now we have to learn to bury somebody when we have the opportunity.”

The Cardinals turn right around for a Thursday game against Sioux City West at Olsen Stadium.

North, meanwhile, hosts Sioux City Bishop Heelan – a 48-41 loser to Sioux City East in a triple-overtime opener – on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0