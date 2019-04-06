COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - North opened its girls soccer season with wins over Underwood (4-1) and Des Moines North (7-3) in action at the Council Bluffs Classic on Saturday.
After playing to a 1-1 draw through a half, the Stars scored four unanswered after the intermission for the win over Underwood. Katia Reyes scored in the 20th minute of the first half for North but Underwood's Erin McMaines got a penalty kick goal two minutes later to tie the match. Maireny Carillo got the go ahead goal after the break while Elena Guevara and Gwen Patterson added insurance scores. Taylor Lawrence had two saves in net and North outshot Underwood 11-2.
In the win over DM North, Guevara and Mia Norton had two goals each and Norton chipped in with three assists as North led 4-2 at the half on the way to the win. North had a 13-4 edge in shots.
The Stars return to action Tuesday playing at South Sioux City.