North hires Dordt graduate David Den Herder as boys basketball coach

It doesn’t concern Koch that coaching the Stars will be Den Herder’s first head coaching job.

“David checked off all the boxes,” Koch said Friday. “David learned from a great staff at Le Mars. We were excited that he accepted the position and is coming to North. We were looking for someone who had a vision for the program, who was excited about North High basketball. Does he have head coaching experience? No, but he had a lot of great experiences that we felt were high quality and instrumental for our program.”

When Koch talked with Irwin as a reference for Den Herder, Koch liked what he heard. Den Herder was described as a “basketball junkie” and that he loves developing players and building relationships with players.

Den Herder first met Irwin at the end of his senior year at Dordt University.

After the 2014-15 season, Den Herder emailed Irwin, asking if they could meet to talk about the former Defenders’ future.

Irwin thought he was asking for advice or a reference, but as the meeting went on, according to Den Herder, the college graduate-to-be was asking to be an assistant coach.

Irwin took a chance on Den Herder, and that partnership lasted five seasons.