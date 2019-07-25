FORT DODGE, Iowa — Abby Kraemer continued her impressive pitching performance at the state softball tournament.
Unfortunately for the Alta-Aurelia senior and her teammates, North Linn’s Abby Flanagan was just a little bit better.
In a matchup of Class 2A teams that were both looking for their first state title, it was the Lynx that claimed the 3-0 victory at Rogers Sports Complex on Thursday night.
“We just played our best and we weren’t able to be on top tonight,” said Kraemer as tears ran down her cheeks. “It is really heartbreaking for our seniors, but I am thankful for all this team put in and all the hard work paid off.”
The Warriors (22-10) had their best scoring chance in the first inning as Brittany Turnquist and Kraemer both singled with one out, but Flanagan ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts. That would be a theme in the game as the junior hurler stuck out 16.
“It would have been nice to get that one timely hit,” Warriors coach Dave Turnquist said. “She is a good pitcher and so is ours so you know it was going to be a battle.
“If we jump ahead that first inning and then turn Abby loose … but this time we couldn’t quite get that runner across.”
North Linn scored twice in the second inning when Grace Flanagan reached on an error and came home on a single from Jill Smith. Smith moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Natalie Gallery’s single. Kraemer got out of the inning with two strikeouts and a flyout to strand a runner at third.
“I knew the hits were coming and they just happened to be linked together,” said Kraemer, who struck out 11 on the night. “They were solid hits. I was putting the ball where coach wanted me to. They were just anticipating that and nothing I can really do about that.”
Kraemer worked out of trouble in the next three innings getting a strikeout with runners on first and second to end the third. She would strikeout the first batter of the fourth before walking two, but she responded with two consecutive strikeouts – her seventh and eighth of the game at that point – to silence the Lynx.
She issued Abby Flanagan a walk with one out in the fifth before courtesy runner Evalyn Robinson stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Once again, Kraemer would get consecutive strikeouts.
Scoring opportunities against Abby Flanagan proved hard to come by for the Warriors. Alaina Westphal had a lead-off single in the third while the Lynx pitcher walked two batters in the fourth, but Alta-Aurelia was unable to do any damage with the bats to advance the runners.
“This is probably the best pitcher we faced (all season),” coach Turnquist said. “Some have been close, but she was the best.”
North Linn would add an insurance run in the sixth inning when Gallery doubled and moved to third on an error. She crossed the plate on a deep fly off Jenna Lemley’s bat.
Both teams finished with four hits as four batters accounted for Alta-Arelia’s effort.
Top-seeded North Linn (42-4), making its state tournament debut, was dominant in Fort Dodge winning its first two games 6-0 to Wapello and 8-1 to Mount Ayr. Abby Flanagan gave up just three hits in each of those games and struck out 21 combined.
The Warriors, making just their second state appearance, reached the championship game with a 2-0 win over third-seeded Central Springs and a 2-1 victory against second-seeded East Marshall in the semifinals. Kraemer pitched 14 innings, allowed six hits, walked six and struck out 20 in the two games to propel Alta-Aurelia to the title game.
“We had a really good run, especially coming in as the number six seed,” the Warriors’ Shea Peterson said. “Our coach told us the rankings don’t mean anything and you can take down anyone if you put your mind to. It is just crazy how we got to the championship.”
Kraemer, Peterson and Jessica Larson were named to the all-tournament team for the Warriors.