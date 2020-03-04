North Linn pulls away from Western Christian late in second half

DES MOINES -- Olivia Granstra and the rest of the Western Christian High School girls basketball team wasn’t willing to bow out without a fight on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack lost to North Linn in the Class 2A quarterfinals 49-44, ending their 17-8 season.
It’s the first time in a couple of years that the Wolfpack returned to Des Moines, and a 13-2 run early in the third quarter gave the Wolfpack some much needed momentum back.
Western Christian didn’t shoot the ball well -- just 26 percent and 1-for-12 from 3-point range -- in the first half, but coach Justin Negen encouraged the girls at halftime to keep on shooting, especially from deep.
The girls certainly listened.
“We knew we needed to make adjustments,” Granstra said. “It took a little bit of time, because we were all a little nervous, it was a big stage.”
And, the Wolfpack weren’t shy knowing that they were down seven at the half.
“We tried to come out and play hard for the next 3 minutes,” Granstra said. “I feel like we did that. Our coaches came up with a great game plan, and we executed it better in the second half.”
Abby Postma started off the run with a 3-pointer 15 seconds in. That 3 brought back a little bit of confidence, and even though Granstra may not need extra confidence, she got it.
Granstra, who will play volleyball at Northwestern starting in the fall, scored the next six points for the Wolfpack in a span of 38 seconds.
She first hit an open 3 at the top of the key, then the Wolfpack took their second lead of the game on a conventional 3-point play, as Granstra drove down the right-hand side of the lane and was fouled by Grace Flanagan.
“That was kind of reassuring,” Granstra said. “That got us back into the game and calmed everyone down.”
Granstra led the Wolfpack with 20 points on 5 of 11 shooting.
The Wolfpack could only extend their lead to four points three separate times, including a 38-34 lead to begin the fourth quarter.
However, that lead went away quickly. North Linn went on a 9-0 run over the first 4:01 of the fourth.
Ellie Ware started it off with a layup on a second-chance opportunity, then Abby Flanagan got a steal-and-score basket that tied the game.
The go-ahead basket for the Lynx was a 3-pointer in transition that Abby Flanagan hit as the trail player with 5:01 left.
Granstra admitted that the Wolfpack had a few miscues defensively, specifically with communication.
“There was one time where me and Courtney (Kollis) both thought we had the same girl, and we left someone wide open,” Granstra said. “Other than things like that, I thought we executed our defensive game plan well. It didn’t work out for us well in the end.”
Western tried to cut it close, especially in the final minute, but the Lynx converted on late free throws to keep their distance.
“Credit to their kids, they hit a couple big shots,” Negen said. “I just loved the effort our kids gave us all season long.”
Abby Flanagan and Grace Flanagan both had four fouls in the fourth quarter, and they both had to promise coach Brian Wheatley that they weren't going to commit a fifth foul. To their credit, they kept their promise.
“He wasn’t going to let me in at the beginning, but I stood up and said, ‘I wouldn’t do anything,’ and he trusted me with it.”
Makenna Kooima and Granstra walked off the Wells Fargo Arena floor arms draped around each other, realizing that the two Western Christian seniors won’t play another high school basketball game.
“This is the last sport we’re going to play with one another,” Granstra said. “We’ve been really good friends since the fifth grade. We were just saying how everything was alright. We played with all our hearts.”
Granstra -- and the other seniors -- has a lot of perspectives to look back on in her Wolfpack career. She was a part of a few volleyball state championship teams and made it to the basketball state tournament twice, the other time as a freshman.
