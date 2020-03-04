North Linn pulls away from Western Christian late in second half

Granstra, who will play volleyball at Northwestern starting in the fall, scored the next six points for the Wolfpack in a span of 38 seconds.

She first hit an open 3 at the top of the key, then the Wolfpack took their second lead of the game on a conventional 3-point play, as Granstra drove down the right-hand side of the lane and was fouled by Grace Flanagan.

“That was kind of reassuring,” Granstra said. “That got us back into the game and calmed everyone down.”

Granstra led the Wolfpack with 20 points on 5 of 11 shooting.

The Wolfpack could only extend their lead to four points three separate times, including a 38-34 lead to begin the fourth quarter.

However, that lead went away quickly. North Linn went on a 9-0 run over the first 4:01 of the fourth.

Ellie Ware started it off with a layup on a second-chance opportunity, then Abby Flanagan got a steal-and-score basket that tied the game.

The go-ahead basket for the Lynx was a 3-pointer in transition that Abby Flanagan hit as the trail player with 5:01 left.

Granstra admitted that the Wolfpack had a few miscues defensively, specifically with communication.