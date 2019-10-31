SIOUX CITY — North High School junior Jaysen Bouwers didn’t expect for this week to be one of pain and recovery leading up to the Iowa Class 4A boys cross country state meet at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Bouwers, the lead runner for a Stars team aiming for a team state title at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, suffered iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS) last week.
The IT band is a type of tendon from one’s lower back down to the knees. ITBS occurs when the tissue in that area becomes tight enough to rub against some bones, causing the pain around the knee and leg areas.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Little Rock's Payton Mauldin, right, celebrates as he finishes first as teammate Joe Anderson finishes second in the Class 1A 800-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy wins the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson celebrates his win in the Class 1A 1600-meter run as he crosses the finish line on May 18 during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, left, and Sarah Cotton celebrate the win in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton team reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Marrero hasn’t talked with Bouwers of what that game plan entails.
If Bouwers feels good Saturday morning, expect him to race at his normal pace, but Marrero will let Bouwers adjust as much as he needs to complete the race and finish as high as possible.
North is ranked sixth in the final IowaRunJumpThrow.com Class 4A rankings. The five ahead of the Stars in order: Pleasant Valley, Dubuque Hempstead, Dowling Catholic, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe, left, embraces Callie Yeakel after winning the Class 1A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht competes in the 800-meter run wheelchair during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones, left, greets Western Dubuque's Daniel Fagerlind before the Class 4A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph reacts after winning the Class 3A distance medley at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Lawton-Bronson's Ben Thelander clears a bar during the Class 1A high jump during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Estherville Lincoln Central's Jordyn Moore, left, passes the baton to teammate Hannah Olson in the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Deonte Walker anchors the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Estherville Lincoln Central's Natalie Lausen, right, can't quite beat Treynor's Megan Carley in the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Joe Yaneff, left, passes the baton to Camden Lee at the Class 3A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht competes in the 800-meter run wheelchair during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht, right, greets Ottumwa's Maria Horn after the 800-meter run wheelchair during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ray Ray Douglas, left, tries to pass the baton to teammate Kayden Jones in the Class 4A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Class 3A distance medley team members from left, Amber Aesoph, Madison Jochum, Hannah Hutchinson, and Hope Sokolowski, walk past the Drake Stadium press box at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday. The four won the first-ever gold medal for the Heelan girls in a running event at state.
West Monona's Josh Heather anchors the Class 1A 4x200-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Central Lyon's Callie Yeakel anchors to victory at the Class 1A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Central Lyon's Callie Yeakel anchors to victory at the Class 1A 4x200-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Central Lyon's Class 1A 4x200-meter relay team members Sutton Schlumbohm, Callie Yeakel, Regan Van Wyhe and Elle Petersen embrace each other after winning the event during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.
Officials prepare the field during the 1-hour delayed start at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Stormy clouds are seen above Drake Stadium ahead of the 1-hour delayed start of the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Officials and cleanup crews prepare the stadium during the 1-hour delayed start at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Officials prepare the field during the 1-hour delayed start at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The Stars knew they had the potential of being a state title contender, and still holds optimism despite Bouwers not being completely healthy.
The Stars beat Cedar Falls by one point at the Wartburg meet, and then lost to Dowling by a few points at a meet held in Pella.
“We’re still sitting in a position where we can still beat one or two of those teams,” Marrero said. “At this point, anything single digits is better than this team has ever had. If we have a phenomenal day, we have a shot at the top-5.”
The other Stars runners are Ahmed Dido, Colin Greenwell, Yemane Kifle, Beshanena Gutema and Gabe Nash.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
A year after losing a six-senior squad, Sergeant-Bluff Luton will have two runners new to the varsity lineup who will run at state.
Issac Bryan and Carlos Rodriguez were on from the junior varsity team last year. Bryan had never experienced long-distance running before last year, and went out because he didn’t want to go out for football.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, dealt with lingering knee injuries last year, and with the deep roster, there was just no way for Rodriguez to make the lineup.
Rodriguez missed the cut to go to state in the 3,200-meter race in May by 1 second.
Knowing he was that close, he got hungry for the cross country season,” Warriors coach Monte Larsen said. “I think that was motivation for him as well.”
Larsen had a hunch Bryan had a chance to make it to state after he won a meet in Storm Lake earlier in the season.
“When (Issac) came out, I was excited, but I didn't know a year later he’d be qualifying as an individual,” Larsen said.