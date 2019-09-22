PELLA, Iowa — On a muddy course following rain on Saturday, North High School junior Jaysen Bouwers finished in fourth place at the Heartland Invitational hosted by Central College.
Bouwers' time was 16 minutes, 27 seconds. The winner of the race was Dowling Catholic senior Sam Hall at 16:04.
As a team, the Stars finished in seventh place with 218 points. Dubuque Hempstead won the meet with 90 points, as it placed all five scoring runners in the top-40.
Will Lohr came in second among Stars runners. He earned a 23rd-place spot with a time of 17:04.
The Stars girls team ran in Pella on Saturday, too. They finished in 19th with Lillian Garay leading the way with a 59th-place finish (20:52).
Fremont (Neb.) won the team title, and the meet medalist was Ames senior Camille Jackson in 18:22.