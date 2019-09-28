WAVERLY, Iowa — North High School junior Jaysen Bouwers earned another cross country win on Saturday, this time at the Steve Johnson Invitational hosted by Wartburg College.
Bouwers won with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds, which was 24 seconds faster than the runner-up, Waukee's Kyle Ruby.
The Stars, ranked fifth in Thursday's IowaRunJumpThrow.com Class 4A poll, also won the team competition with a score of 54 points. They finished one point ahead of Class 4A No. 4 Cedar Falls.
Will Lohr finished in sixth at 16:16, and freshman Beshanena Gutema got eighth with a time of 16:21.
Stars freshman Gabe Nash was 17th in 16:41, and Ahmed Dido turned in a 22nd-place finish (16:50) to round out the top-5 scoring.
North also knocked off 4A No. 12 Waukee.
The North girls, meanwhile, finished sixth as a team, as it earned 214 points. Elizabeth Jordan led the Stars with a 22nd-place finish, and she finished in a time of 20:14.
Lillian Garay finished 10 seconds behind Jordan for a 26th-place finish, but scored 25 points.
Nicole Zuehl (20:35, 32 points), Mia Norton (21:37, 67) and Emma Kelley (21:41, 69) rounded out the top-5 North finishers.
Onalaska (Wis.) took the individual and team championships. Junior Kora Malecek won the race in 17:31, and the Hilltoppers earned 38 team points.