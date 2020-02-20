North's Nick Walters, 2 from Le Mars advance at state wrestling

DES MOINES, Iowa -- North's Nick Walters was a little surprised when he saw his first-round match at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
Walters was paired with Norwalk's Keaton Moret, who Walters upset in a first-round match last season. Once again, Walters went in as the underdog since Moret was ranked No. 6 at 132 pounds by The Predicament.
Walters and Moret wrestled another tight match and it was tied at 6-6 in the third period when Moret not only took Walters down but got him on his back, which led to pin.
Walters quickly shifted his focus and even though he was ridden out in the third period, the North junior won a 4-0 decision in the consolation round to keep his tournament chances alive after an eighth-place finish last season.
"I am glad I'm onto the second day," Walters said. "Time to go get third."
Neither Moret nor Walters seemed to have an advantage in the first-round match as both had two takedowns going into the third period.
Moret had the first one in the first period but Walters got an escape and then a takedown with nine seconds left for a 3-2 lead going into the second period at Wells Fargo Arena.
Walters got another takedown in the second period but an escape and a takedown by Moret tied the match at 6-6 going into the second period. Walters had a 7-6 lead in the third period when Moret got his takedown and the pin a few seconds later.
"I was doing stuff and I got caught. I thought I was doing pretty good and I got caught," Walters said. "What can you do? I let myself hang there, he got an ankle pick and went to my back."
Walters had little trouble in his next match, getting a takedown midway through the first period and then getting a reversal early in the second for a 4-0 lead, which was all the points Walters needed.
Walters was ranked No. 8 at 126 pounds going into the district tournament, which he had been wrestled at all season, but decided to jump up to 132 pounds at districts and finished as the runner-up.
For Walters, the move up was easy. It's not as hard to manage his weight and since it's not a big jump from 126 to 132, he feels he has the strength to compete at the new weight.
"It's nice eating. I gotta be honest. People are cutting down and I am full feed," Walters joked. "That helps a lot. Full energy and you aren't drained at all. I have more stamina than them most of the time. I am not a weak guy so I feel I can compete at almost any weight for strength. When the technique fails, strength prevails and when the strength fails, technique prevails."
East's Wilcox, Huscher lose in first round
Both East wrestlers went 0-2 on the day. At 138, Cole Wilcox was pinned in 58 seconds against top-ranked Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny. In his consolation match, Wilcox was pinned in 3:43. The Black Raiders' senior ends his season with a 30-17 record.
Steven Huscher lost his first-round 285-pound match to No. 5 ranked Maddux Borcherding-John by a 12-6 decision. Huscher then lost an 11-2 decision on the backside as he ends his senior season with a 19-11 record.
"I am super proud of them. They went out and fought as hard as they could and that's all I asked for in the beginning," East coach Jacob Colon said. "They bought in and showed (the younger wrestlers) what we are trying to do will work and help them."
Le Mars advances 2
Le Mars is sending two wrestlers on to the second day - senior Jake Francksen-Small and junior Colton Hoag.
It's Francksen-Small's second trip to the state tournament and he finished two points away from placing last season, which has driven him all offseason. Francksen-Small opened up his final state tournament with an 8-4 decision over Bettendorf's Keano Roberts to advance to the quarterfinals.
"It drove me from the day I got beat until today and hopefully (carries me on) to Saturday," said Francksen-Small, who is going to wrestle at Northwestern. "Two points away, what did I have to do to get those two points. I was running, lifting, wrestling, good diet all summer. Doing all of the little things to take that next step.
"I want it bad. To some it is just a medal but to me, it represents everything you've done. I've sacrificed so much so to get something to really show for it, that would mean the world to me. I want to thank God, my family and my coaches, they all do important things for me every day to get me to where I am."
Francksen-Small got to work early with two takedowns in the first period and almost pinned Roberts for a 7-1 lead going into the second. But Francksen-Small admitted he leaned on that big lead a bit too much. He was outscored 4-1 the rest of the way but still hung on for the win.
"I came out a little flat I think. It definitely wasn't my best match. Go back, recover, get mentally prepared for the next one and come out a little better," Francksen-Small said. "First period was good, I got a big lead but I got too comfortable with that lead and that can't happen, especially down here. I gotta keep the pace going."
For junior Colton Hoag, it is his first trip to state and he's off to a good start with an 11-5 decision over Norwalk's Tristen Duncan.
"That first match, first win, that helps big," Hoag said.
Hoag got a takedown within the first minute, which gave him some confidence in what he could do throughout the match. A couple of reversals by Duncan did tie the match at 5-5 going into the third but after Hoag got an escape, he was confident with a 7-6 lead and wrestling in neutral. Hoag got a late takedown and three back points for the 11-5 win.
"First period I did the underhooks and he didn't seem comfortable so I knew throughout the match if I got the underhooks, I would win the match," Hoag said. "From the start of the match, I was confident I knew I could pull it out. That escape just helped 10 times more. I knew I was going to win that match."
Other area results
Storm Lake's Colton Dreith was pinned by top-ranked Gabe Christenson in the first-round at 195 pounds but bounced back with a pin in 2:33 in his consolation match to advance.
Spencer's Case Cauthron lost his first-round match by fall but bounced back with a 7-5 decision on the backside to advance at 106 pounds.
Spencer's Kage Lohman lost both matches at 120 and finishes with a 23-17 record. Teammate Isaiah Spencer ended his senior season with a 32-6 record after two losses at state. Logan Huckfelt saw his freshman season end with a 31-9 record.
Le Mars' Dylan Carlson lost both of his matches at 152 and ends his senior season with a 30-18 record. Teammate Brenick Hoppe's career also ended and he had a 35-12 record. Justin Otto's senior season ended with a 31-11 record.
Storm Lake's Kole Wiegert wrestled his final two matches and ends his season with a 21-8 record.