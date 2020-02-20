North's Nick Walters, 2 from Le Mars advance at state wrestling

Steven Huscher lost his first-round 285-pound match to No. 5 ranked Maddux Borcherding-John by a 12-6 decision. Huscher then lost an 11-2 decision on the backside as he ends his senior season with a 19-11 record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I am super proud of them. They went out and fought as hard as they could and that's all I asked for in the beginning," East coach Jacob Colon said. "They bought in and showed (the younger wrestlers) what we are trying to do will work and help them."

Le Mars advances 2

Le Mars is sending two wrestlers on to the second day - senior Jake Francksen-Small and junior Colton Hoag.

It's Francksen-Small's second trip to the state tournament and he finished two points away from placing last season, which has driven him all offseason. Francksen-Small opened up his final state tournament with an 8-4 decision over Bettendorf's Keano Roberts to advance to the quarterfinals.

"It drove me from the day I got beat until today and hopefully (carries me on) to Saturday," said Francksen-Small, who is going to wrestle at Northwestern. "Two points away, what did I have to do to get those two points. I was running, lifting, wrestling, good diet all summer. Doing all of the little things to take that next step.