DES MOINES, Iowa -- With two minutes remaining in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 4A semifinal, Sioux City Bishop Heelan was tied 25-25 with second-ranked North Scott.
Things changed in a hurry, though, and not in Heelan’s favor.
North Scott scored the final eight points of the quarter and the first eight of the third en route to a 75-47 victory over the No. 6 Crusaders at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Lancers put on quite a shooting display, draining 12 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc. That coupled with the inside play of Grace Boffeli was too much for Heelan to handle and sent North Scott (21-3) into Saturday’s championship game.
That will be a matchup of the last two 4A state champs. Top-ranked Marion -- a 75-54 winner over Mason City in the other semifinal -- is the defending champion while North Scott won the 2017 title.
Heelan ended its season at 19-6, reaching the school’s seventh semifinal game with a surprising 55-46 win over No. 3 Grinnell on Tuesday.
“They made a lot of shots and when you shoot 57 percent from the 3-point line you’re not going to lose many games,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “That’s the difference in the game. We thought coming in, stat for stat we were competitive with them and we were right with them. But if that’s not the best they’ve shot from the 3-point line all year I’ll be surprised.
“I have to give our kids a lot of credit. A lot of people didn’t expect us to be here and I think our kids knew that. They played with a lot of energy and deserved to be down here.”
Heelan’s junior center Ella Skinner scored nine straight points in the final 1 minute, 32 seconds of the first quarter, hitting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give her team a 17-15 lead.
The teams traded baskets the first four minutes of the second stanza, Heelan tying it at 25-25 on a basket by Nicole Jacobson, the Crusaders’ only senior starter.
They went cold after that, however, not scoring again until Jacobson made a 3-pointer at the 4:41 mark of the third. In the meantime, North Scott went on a 16-0 run, tallying the final eight points of the half to take a 33-25 lead.
Boffeli scored the first eight points of the third quarter, pushing the lead to 41-25. The 6-2 junior finished with a game-high 24 points, while Brooke Corson (12 points), Chloe Engelkes (11 points) and Samantha Scott (11 points) combined for 10 3-pointers.
“It was clicking both ways, we got Grace some touches inside and she was finishing and our kickouts were really good,” North Scott Coach T.J. Case said. “We knew we were going to have to penetrate what they do with their zone. We’ve had a little bit of experience with that, so we were going to attack it, make kicks and hit the shot.”
Skinner had all 13 of her points in the first half, while Katelyn Stanley matched her for team-high honors with 13 points.
“They were hitting shots, over 50 percent from three is pretty incredible and you just can’t stop that,” said Stanley, one of four junior starters for Heelan. “Our team is full of grit and we all work together really well. I’m super proud of my teammates for getting here. This was our goal, we wanted to end our season here.
“We’ll be back right here next year. We all know it and we’re going to work hard to get there.”
Heelan shared the Missouri River Conference title with Sioux City East and reached its 10th state tournament with a regional final victory over Le Mars.
The Crusaders, who baffled Grinnell with their 1-3-1 defense on Tuesday, were neck-and-neck with a talented North Scott squad for a quarter-and-a-half before momentum completely shifted in the Lancers’ direction.
“They got a little physical with Ella and took her away which made things difficult for us,” Koolstra said. “We just couldn’t get into what we were trying to do. We were a little unorganized and panicked a bit, but they shot extremely well.
“I don’t think too many people thought we were going to be here. There are a lot of kids in there who are proud of themselves and proud of the team and our coaching staff is proud of them.”