North senior Jaysen Bouwers accepts challenge of becoming faster at Iowa Western Community College

SIOUX CITY — Jaysen Bouwers was able to get rid of some extra anxiety on Thursday.
The North High School senior and 2020 Class 4A cross country champion signed with the Iowa Western Community College program earlier this week after accepting a near full-ride scholarship, according to Bouwers.
North cross country coach Abdier Marrero was thrilled that his senior Star made a smart choice.
“Between conversations between me, Jaysen and his mom, we all knew it came to the realization JUCO was the best option for him, so he could get some of his academics up in order,” Marrero said Friday in a phone interview. “Jaysen is a high-caliber runner, but he needs one or two more years to grow and mature and learn some things in the classroom.”
Throughout the season and even after winning the individual and team titles on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge, Bouwers was deciding between two junior college schools. The other school was Iowa Central, located in Fort Dodge.
The two schools were in contact with Marrero and Bouwers for almost a full year. They had started to gain interest a month before the 2019 state meet.
Bouwers ended his junior season finishing ninth, and he ran through lower body pain during that final week of the season.
The main selling point for Bouwers was finding a connection with Reivers distance coach Marc Bierbaum, who was in regular contact with Bouwers and Marrero.
That connection meant a lot to Bouwers.
“He came to a lot of our meets and that was a lot of fun,” Bouwers said. “We understand each other really well. He understands what I want to do in college. I think his way of coaching works for me. With Marrero, it was about more effort and less mileage. I was looking for something similar.
“Bierbaum is mostly focused on individual improvement,” Bouwers added. “Bierbaum is focused on how much fun you’re having with this sport. If your goal is to run fast, he can help out by doing that.”
Another connection Bouwers made was through a former teammate. North graduate and current IWCC sophomore Luke Benson has been a member of the cross country program.
“Having an old teammate down there, that helped that connection a little bit and establish some trust,” Marrero said.
So, what is Bouwers expecting once he arrives on campus in the fall?
For starters, he’s not going to be the No. 1 runner to start the season.
Iowa Western finished third at the NJCAA national meet last fall in Fort Dodge, and the Reivers had two returning runners place in the top-30.
Yonas Mogos was second overall with a 10-kilometer time of 25:10.51. Then, freshman Wimach Gilo finished 28th in 26.43.22.
Bouwers has some talent ahead of him, and Marrero reminded him of that during a meeting in his office three weeks ago.
Marrero told Bouwers that no matter whether he chose the Reivers or the Tritons, Bouwers wasn’t going to be the main guy.
“I’m a little scared, but I’m also very excited,” Bouwers said. “I know if there’s other people faster than me, it's’ a lot easier to push myself harder where you have something you can chase. That happened my freshman year (at North). I was able to chase (current South Dakota junior) Merga (Gameda) during my freshman year, and when he left, my sophomore year, I noticed I was running a lot more on my own. It’ll take some time to get used to it for the first little while. It’ll be a lot of fun, and I know I can get a lot more faster.”
Bierbaum has also held conversations about the team aspect come fall for the Reivers, and Bierbaum has coached runners who haven’t been able to make the adjustment from high school to college.
Bierbaum doesn’t believe Bouwers will fall into that category.
“That’s amazing if he isn’t our No. 1,” Bierbaum said. “If he’s our No. 5 or No. 4, that tells you how good of a team we are. Jaysen has tremendous structure and background, and that will come through in the end. Adding him to the mix is going to be fun.”