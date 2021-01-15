North senior Jaysen Bouwers accepts challenge of becoming faster at Iowa Western Community College

Bouwers has some talent ahead of him, and Marrero reminded him of that during a meeting in his office three weeks ago.

Marrero told Bouwers that no matter whether he chose the Reivers or the Tritons, Bouwers wasn’t going to be the main guy.

“I’m a little scared, but I’m also very excited,” Bouwers said. “I know if there’s other people faster than me, it's’ a lot easier to push myself harder where you have something you can chase. That happened my freshman year (at North). I was able to chase (current South Dakota junior) Merga (Gameda) during my freshman year, and when he left, my sophomore year, I noticed I was running a lot more on my own. It’ll take some time to get used to it for the first little while. It’ll be a lot of fun, and I know I can get a lot more faster.”

Bierbaum has also held conversations about the team aspect come fall for the Reivers, and Bierbaum has coached runners who haven’t been able to make the adjustment from high school to college.

Bierbaum doesn’t believe Bouwers will fall into that category.

“That’s amazing if he isn’t our No. 1,” Bierbaum said. “If he’s our No. 5 or No. 4, that tells you how good of a team we are. Jaysen has tremendous structure and background, and that will come through in the end. Adding him to the mix is going to be fun.”

