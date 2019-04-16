SIOUX CITY – North High School senior Hailee Enoch is still learning about the game of soccer, but she knows her speed is an advantage, and she used it on Tuesday.
Enoch broke out on a 1-on-1 fast break in the second half at Rich Vanderloo Field and scored the game’s lone goal with 18 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the match to give the Stars a 1-0 win over East.
The win for the Stars is their fifth on the season, and the win Tuesday marked the first regular-season win over the Black Raiders (3-4) this decade. North (5-0) knocked out East in a 2-0 contest last season in the regional semifinals.
“That team over there has a lot of belief on their side,” North coach Jesse Castillo said. “They don’t know how to give up. They go to every ball like it’s their only option. That’s the most impressive part of it. We don’t have selfish people.”
Enoch was trying to pass the ball to her right on the fastbreak but realized she had an open lane to the goal.
She then dribbled the ball about three times, aimed for an opening on the right-hand side of the goal, sent the ball past Black Raiders goalkeeper Emma Von Hagel to seal the win.
“What I saw was a natural athlete who has a nose for the ball,” Castillo said. “She used her speed and took a touch toward the ball. Normally, you would have to coach that, but she had a nice finish. She knows where to be at the right time, and that’s all I can say.”
This is the first season Enoch has played soccer in her high school career. She previously played soccer in fifth grade but came back out to play after a couple of teammates enticed her to play.
The decision to come back out was a wise one.
“I knew my teammates were relying on me to finish through and give it my all,” Enoch said.
Enoch has three goals on the season after scoring both Stars goals last week in a 2-1 win over South Sioux City.
North wanted to apply pressure to East, because the Black Raiders are normally a possession-based team. While the Black Raiders had possession for most of the first half, that changed in the final 40 minutes when the Stars ramped up their play and aggressiveness.
The Black Raiders had six corner kicks in the first half, and took three shots on goal. Fortunately for the Stars, goalkeeper Taylor Lawrence had four saves on the night.
“I thought we played a pretty decent first half, but we just couldn’t get one to fall,” East coach Tyler Mogensen said. “We had several set pieces that didn’t work on. We controlled the possession in the first half. It wasn’t our night.”
The Stars also wanted to keep the ball in the air, which worked out in the second half. Castillo admits that North isn’t a team that has many possessions, but when it gets a chance, it hopes to take advantage.
“What we try to do is have the other team throw off their game,” Castillo said. “With the numbers that we brought to them, we usually had two or three people on the ball every time. It’s going to be frustrating every time.”
The schedule for East, meanwhile, doesn’t get any easier. The Black Raiders host Class 2A sixth-ranked Spencer on Thursday.
“We’re coming off about six injuries, so if we can get back to being healthy and have a solid performance against Spencer, I think we can bounce back,” Mogensen said. “We’re going to have a nice recovery day (Wednesday). Spencer is a heck of a team. They have some really good soccer players, so it’s going to be a really nice test for us.”