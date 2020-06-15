North softball starts off the season with 6-1 win over Westwood

Westwood’s lone run happened in the fourth inning. Rebels second baseman Shelby Skinner led off the inning with a triple on a 0-1 count. Her hit was a line drive that found the right field corner.

Holtz then helped her own cause by putting down a safety squeeze to the left side of the infield, and that allowed Skinner to score.

The Rebels (0-1) were limited to three hits, but Rebels coach Dan Thompson felt his team got better going up against a Class 5A team that made it to the regional finals last season.

“I thought we played really hard all night,” Thompson said. “A couple plays here and there, and it’s probably a 2-1 game. I was happy. We have a long way to go with our bats. We’ve joked, but these first two weeks, we’re going to experiment with some things, then lock some things down the next two weeks and be ready for the end.”

The game between Westwood and North wasn’t the first game played in the state Monday — that feat belonged to Colfax-Mingo and Tri-County of Thornburg baseball at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines, according to Varsity Bound — but the Stars and Rebels were happy to be out on the field after being cooped up inside for three months.