North softball starts off the season with 6-1 win over Westwood

SIOUX CITY — North High School junior Courtney Johnson walked to the circle with a smile on her face, and for the first time in 94 days, a metro varsity sports team was in action.
Johnson didn’t seem to have any first-game jitters and she looked like she was in midseason form, despite it being the first game of the 2020 season.
Johnson struck out 11 Westwood hitters and drove home a couple of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead the Stars to a 6-1 win Monday over the Rebels at the North High School softball field.
The Stars junior was ready for the moment. While the students were quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson worked out in her home gym, then she found a way to pitch three times a week.
“Losing Hailey (Hoogers) last year, I wanted to hold myself to a higher standard,” Johnson said. “I knew I could do it. After this game, I feel really confident that my team has my back. I know I can do this, and I’m ready.”
Johnson admitted she was nervous with the first couple of batters, but she struck out the side in the second and third innings.
“After the first couple of innings, I felt really good and I was just going on a roll with it,” Johnson said. “A friend put a mound at their house, so me and my mom would go out and we just pitched to each other.”
Johnson’s hit came with two outs in the third inning. Olivia O’Brien led off the inning with a bunt single, then Bailey Anderson followed up with an infield single of her own.
Westwood pitcher Holly Holtz retired the next two North batters, but then Johnson came up.
Johnson hit a groundball up the middle and into centerfield. Westwood centerfielder Izabelle Hanks had to charge in to make a play, which allowed O’Brien and Anderson to score. Hanks, however, later executed a double play to end the fourth inning.
The Stars struck first with a two-run double in the second inning by Olivia Beier. Like Johnson’s two-run hit later in the game, it was a groundball that snuck past the Rebels’ middle infielders and dribbled into centerfield.
Johnson and catcher Bailey Becker both scored on that play from second and third base.
The Stars tacked on a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the home half of the fifth, Peyton Risetter scored on an error by Westwood, then in the sixth, the Stars added their insurance run on an RBI groundout by Mackayla Black.
“It’s always good to open up the season and win one,” North coach Brent Eickholt said. “To win a home opener two years in a row is really nice. … We had a lot of situations with runners in scoring position. We always talk about putting the ball in play, and we had two big hits. They’re doing exactly what we expect them to do.”
Westwood’s lone run happened in the fourth inning. Rebels second baseman Shelby Skinner led off the inning with a triple on a 0-1 count. Her hit was a line drive that found the right field corner.
Holtz then helped her own cause by putting down a safety squeeze to the left side of the infield, and that allowed Skinner to score.
The Rebels (0-1) were limited to three hits, but Rebels coach Dan Thompson felt his team got better going up against a Class 5A team that made it to the regional finals last season.
“I thought we played really hard all night,” Thompson said. “A couple plays here and there, and it’s probably a 2-1 game. I was happy. We have a long way to go with our bats. We’ve joked, but these first two weeks, we’re going to experiment with some things, then lock some things down the next two weeks and be ready for the end.”
The game between Westwood and North wasn’t the first game played in the state Monday — that feat belonged to Colfax-Mingo and Tri-County of Thornburg baseball at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines, according to Varsity Bound — but the Stars and Rebels were happy to be out on the field after being cooped up inside for three months.
“It’s awesome to have the privilege to be out here,” Johnson said. “Most people don’t and to be able to play is awesome. We talked about this first game so much and we were so ready to get into game mode.”
The crowd seemed to be eager to be out of the house, too. Lawn chairs surrounded the North softball diamond, giving people a chance to see live sports in the city for the first time since the NAIA women’s basketball tournament in March.
There were even people sitting in the back of cars and trucks in the outfield, while some North students could be sitting on top of the hill that overlooks the softball field.
The fans also practiced social distancing, as COVID-19 hasn’t completely gone away in the city or the area.
Few fans wore masks and Thompson was one of the folks who had a mask on during the game.
