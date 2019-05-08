DES MOINES, Iowa — Caleb Weber is a district champion.
The North High School sophomore won all three of his matches Wednesday at West Des Moines Valley to advance to the state tournament May 24 in Cedar Rapids.
Weber won his first two rounds of matches by the same score: 6-0, 6-0. Then, in the championship match, Weber defeated Sam Brown of Des Moines Roosevelt 6-0, 6-4.
Valley won the team district title, and the Stars got third. The Stars' season is done, however.
The Stars will travel back to Des Moines on Saturday to face the Roughriders in a substate dual.