North Tama ousts Gehlen Catholic from state volleyball tournament

The Jays, who finish the season with a 26-7 record, had 17 attack errors, a good amount of them unforced, to hit .140, well below their average of .261. Even though the Jays did have seven aces - four by Larissa Sitzmann - those were erased by the seven service errors by Gehlen.

“We had a lot of unforced errors,” Gehlen Catholic senior Chloe Bunkers said. “We’ve been saying control the controllables but we didn’t do that tonight. That was our big issue. We weren’t doing our fundamentals right, which we normally do.

“That was kind of frustrating. We could’ve played how we normally do but I don’t know, I think the nerves kind of got the best of us, too.”

The Jays couldn’t fight off the nerves of being at the state tournament, which surprised Livermore a bit, especially since some of the players have been at state before since it is Gehlen’s third straight trip to the U.S. Cellular Center.

“I was hoping we would get the nerves out right away and we wouldn’t have them,” Livermore said. “It just felt like we could never get going fully.”

It was a slow start for Gehlen Catholic as a 7-0 run gave North Tama a 10-3 lead in the first set.