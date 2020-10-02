North, West prepare for final week after 29-22 Stars win Thursday

SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr had a smile on his face after Thursday's 29-22 win over West at Olsen Stadium, but that didn’t mean he was completely satisfied with how the Stars played.

The Stars committed three turnovers in the first half, then saw a 22-7 halftime lead disappear. The Stars also committed several penalties in the game.

With one game left in the regular season — at home Thursday, Oct. 8, against Marshalltown — Mohr believed the Stars still have work to do.

“We have one game left to get it figured out,” Mohr said. “By the time the playoffs come, I want to be clicking on all cylinders. We’re a long ways from where we need to be. From an offensive standpoint, we have to take care of the football and stop making silly mistakes.

“We just need to be a smarter football team,” Mohr said. “At times, we showed we can be really good, and that’s the most frustrating part. We have to figure out to maintain it for the whole game.”

The Stars made some changes on the offensive line before the game against the Wolverines. Mohr moved a couple of tight ends to guard and tackle, and it was the first time those two players had been on the offensive line before.