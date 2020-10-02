North, West prepare for final week after 29-22 Stars win Thursday

SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr had a smile on his face after Thursday's 29-22 win over West at Olsen Stadium, but that didn’t mean he was completely satisfied with how the Stars played.
The Stars committed three turnovers in the first half, then saw a 22-7 halftime lead disappear. The Stars also committed several penalties in the game.
With one game left in the regular season — at home Thursday, Oct. 8, against Marshalltown — Mohr believed the Stars still have work to do.
“We have one game left to get it figured out,” Mohr said. “By the time the playoffs come, I want to be clicking on all cylinders. We’re a long ways from where we need to be. From an offensive standpoint, we have to take care of the football and stop making silly mistakes.
“We just need to be a smarter football team,” Mohr said. “At times, we showed we can be really good, and that’s the most frustrating part. We have to figure out to maintain it for the whole game.”
The Stars made some changes on the offensive line before the game against the Wolverines. Mohr moved a couple of tight ends to guard and tackle, and it was the first time those two players had been on the offensive line before.
Mohr needed to add some athleticism to that offensive line.
“It took a little while for us to get going,” Mohr said.
North scored the go-ahead touchdown Friday with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a Brady Wavrunek 13-yard touchdown run.
Wavrunek carried the ball five times in the winning drive, as his scoring play was the longest carry of the night for him.
Then, the Stars ended the game with a Dante Hansen interception in the final seconds of the game.
Hansen had two touchdown receptions, an interception return and the game-ending interception on North’s homecoming game.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Mohr said. “Even when he’s having a bad game, he’s still the most dynamic player on the field. We have to find ways to get him the ball. Teams have to worry about him, so that’s why we move him around so people have to wonder where he’s at. He’s the driving force that’s on our football team.”
On the other side of the sideline, West coach Brandon Holmes didn’t deliver a rah-rah speech at halftime. There was no pomp or angry emotion.
Holmes reminded his team that it was improving, and hadn’t shown it in the first half.
It turned out that the Wolverines agreed with their first-year head coach.
“The kids have changed their mindset,” Holmes said. “I’m optimistic. They’re starting to commit on the field and off the field. We haven’t had any problems with behaviors in schools. We have 10 kids that have over a 3.7 GPA. It’s a process.”
The Wolverines started the second half with a scoring drive that lasted more than eight minutes and 15 plays.
Drew Benson was the driving force of the drive. Benson had 11 touches, including his final one. That was a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter.
Then, in the fourth quarter, sophomore Keavian Hayes scored with 6:19 left in the game that ended a five-play, 48-yard drive.
Hayes scored from the North’s 2-yard-line and also scored the 2-point conversion that tied the game at 22-22.
Holmes appreciated the fight that his team showed in the final 24 minutes.
“It shows you where our program is going,” Holmes said. “That shows you the directions we’re going. Three weeks ago, we might have just laid down. We came back from a 15-point deficit. When we get going, we get going well.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!