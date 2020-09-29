North wins first set, Sioux City East controls next three to beat Stars

SIOUX CITY — North and East both have had their struggles in the first set this season.

For East, it’s been a bit of an adrenaline problem, coming in with maybe a bit too much energy to open matches.

North hasn’t come out as strong as the Stars have wanted in the first sets, so the focus coming into Tuesday’s match against East was to have a strong first set.

North did have a solid first set, going back-and-forth with a Black Raiders squad that was ranked No. 15 in Class 5A a couple of weeks ago.

While the Stars had a strong start and took the opening set, East was able to bounce back and controlled the next three sets to pick up a 25-27, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 victory at North High School.

“We’ve done that all season, actually. Just had to figure out what (North) was doing and then settle down and play our game,” East coach Tunisia May said. “They get all hyped up to play and the emotions can take over. They reeled it back in, so that’s pretty good.

“You want them to have a lot of adrenaline but you want them to be able to handle the adrenaline. So it’s just teaching them how to handle it, so it’s not a bad thing.”