North wins first set, Sioux City East controls next three to beat Stars

SIOUX CITY — North and East both have had their struggles in the first set this season.
For East, it’s been a bit of an adrenaline problem, coming in with maybe a bit too much energy to open matches.
North hasn’t come out as strong as the Stars have wanted in the first sets, so the focus coming into Tuesday’s match against East was to have a strong first set.
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North vs East volleyball
North did have a solid first set, going back-and-forth with a Black Raiders squad that was ranked No. 15 in Class 5A a couple of weeks ago.
While the Stars had a strong start and took the opening set, East was able to bounce back and controlled the next three sets to pick up a 25-27, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 victory at North High School.
“We’ve done that all season, actually. Just had to figure out what (North) was doing and then settle down and play our game,” East coach Tunisia May said. “They get all hyped up to play and the emotions can take over. They reeled it back in, so that’s pretty good.
“You want them to have a lot of adrenaline but you want them to be able to handle the adrenaline. So it’s just teaching them how to handle it, so it’s not a bad thing.”
May said once the team figures out how to harness that energy, there won’t be many teams that can handle the Black Raiders, who improved to 11-4 on the season and 4-1 in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference.
“Once they calm down, control their adrenaline, there’s not a team that can beat us,” May said. “It’s just getting to that point and as you can tell, it takes a little bit and each time it’s a little different.
“This team is probably the best team I’ve had in years.”
North falls to 14-11 with the loss and 2-2 in the MRAC.
Stars coach Monica Chamberlain said the team put too much emphasis on the opening set.
“In most of our conference matches, let alone all of the games we’ve played, we really struggle on just taking the first set,” Chamberlain said. “One of our main focuses was taking the first set. They did it and I think they just quit after that. It was hard to get back in it.”
Avery Beller had 16 digs for the Stars and Olivia O’Brien had 10 digs and 24 assists. Courtney Johnson had four aces.
The Stars struggled offensively and were led by Isabelle Hesse’s seven kills. Bella Arredondo added six kills.
“Our hitters struggled tonight. Some of our hitters who have been consistent weren’t as consistent as they have been,” Chamberlain said. “We had more hitting errors than kills. I don’t expect to ever win a game when our errors are as high as they were tonight. We have to work on eliminating some of those errors in order to actually win a game.”
The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the first set. North had it at set point at 24-22 when East got a kill from Riley Donahue and a block and a kill from Addie Harris for a 25-24 lead.
But North got a block to knot it back up and Madalyn Welp had back-to-back kills as North won the first set 27-25.
North had a 12-11 lead in the second set when Riley Donahue put down a kill. Alex Radcliffe then had three straight kills and that sparked the Black Raiders, who ended the set on a 14-3 run.
The Black Raiders dominated from that point on.
“I feel like it was a good turning point and it felt great to get those kills,” Radcliffe said. “After losing that first set, we definitely needed to come back and I just feel great to get up and have more energy. I feel everyone stepped up.
“I felt during the second set, we started to gain control and that was huge for us.”
The set fittingly ended on an ace by Radcliffe.
“Alex has been stepping up all season,” May said. “We told her after tonight, she better watch it because teams will be looking for her. But it won’t matter because that girl is determined and she’s going to get it done.”
The third set was tied at 6-6 when the Black Raiders took control. Lineya Wills had a kill as East ended the set on a 19-4 run for the 25-10 victory.
East was up 17-14 in the fourth set and went on a 6-0 run to take full control as the Back Raiders finished out the match with a 25-17 victory.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!