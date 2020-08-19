North's Jaysen Bouwers, East's Kaia Downs leads Iowa high school cross country rankings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa high school individual cross country rankings that were released on Wednesday featured three metro runners ranked in the top-10.

In the Class 4A boys rankings, North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers is ranked third while Stars junior Will Lohr is at 10th.

Bouwers is behind two Dubuque Hempstead runners: seniors Ryan Winger and Owen Maloney.

Bouwers finished ninth at last year’s state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds. Lohr was 27th in Fort Dodge.

The Stars have two more runners in the top-30. Sophomore Beshanena Gutema is ranked 17th, and senior Colin Greenwell is 25th.

East junior Kaia Downs is ranked fifth in the 4A girls preseason poll, and she’s the only Missouri River Conference runner in the IowaRunJumpThrow.com rankings.

Downs was sixth at the state meet at 16:38.

There were two Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys runners in the Class 3A rankings. Warriors senior Isaac Bryan is 24th while junior Carlos Rodriguez is 29th. Both finished in the top-45 last year at state.