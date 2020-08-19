North's Jaysen Bouwers, East's Kaia Downs leads Iowa high school cross country rankings

The Iowa high school individual cross country rankings that were released on Wednesday featured three metro runners ranked in the top-10.
In the Class 4A boys rankings, North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers is ranked third while Stars junior Will Lohr is at 10th.
Bouwers is behind two Dubuque Hempstead runners: seniors Ryan Winger and Owen Maloney.
Bouwers finished ninth at last year’s state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds. Lohr was 27th in Fort Dodge.
The Stars have two more runners in the top-30. Sophomore Beshanena Gutema is ranked 17th, and senior Colin Greenwell is 25th.
East junior Kaia Downs is ranked fifth in the 4A girls preseason poll, and she’s the only Missouri River Conference runner in the IowaRunJumpThrow.com rankings.
Downs was sixth at the state meet at 16:38.
There were two Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys runners in the Class 3A rankings. Warriors senior Isaac Bryan is 24th while junior Carlos Rodriguez is 29th. Both finished in the top-45 last year at state.
Bishop Heelan senior Grace Mahaney leads the local pack in the 3A girls rankings. Mahaney, who was 26th last year at the state meet, is ranked 19th while MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink is 20th.
Western Christian junior Tage Hulstein is ranked third in the 2A boys poll. He was sixth at state at 16:34.
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon senior Daniel Schriever is eighth. West Lyon’s Kirk Moser is 16th.
Sarahy Hamman of Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson leads the 2A girls local pack at seventh. Sibley-Ocheyedan sophomore Bria Wasmund is 21st, Okoboji’s Nevaeh Armstrong is at 24th, Unity Christian’s Amaya Van Essen 26th and Cherokee’s Kyrstin Agnitsch 28th.
Lawton-Bronson has a runner ranked in the 1A poll: Aziah Ashley is 21st in the 1A boys while sophomore Jolee Mesz 26th in the girls.
