North's Jaysen Bouwers wins Steve Johnson Invitational

WAVERLY, Iowa — North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers won the Gray Division of the Steve Johnson Invitational Saturday, hosted by Wartburg College.

Bouwers won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 4 seconds. He beat Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger by 16 seconds.

North coach Abdier Marrero said that Bouwers had a look in his eye he hadn't seen before.

"Jaysen made a statement," Marrero said. "He had his come-get-me shoes on. From the gun. nobody went with him."

The Stars, currently ranked second in Class 4A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association, finished in second place behind the Mustangs, 66-68.

Will Lohr was third at 15:23, Gabe Nash was fifth (15:32), Colin Greenwell was 27th (16:01) and Natnael Kifle was fifth among Stars runners with a 32nd-place time of 16:06.

"Going 1, 3, 5 was nuts," Marrero said. "Ryan Winger is no joke and for Will to be within 3 seconds, it could be him, (Dowling Catholic's) Jackson Heidesch and Winger for the second spot at state."

Cedar Falls was third on the team standings with 71 points.