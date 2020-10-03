North's Jaysen Bouwers wins Steve Johnson Invitational

WAVERLY, Iowa — North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers won the Gray Division of the Steve Johnson Invitational Saturday, hosted by Wartburg College.
Bouwers won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 4 seconds. He beat Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger by 16 seconds.
North coach Abdier Marrero said that Bouwers had a look in his eye he hadn't seen before.
"Jaysen made a statement," Marrero said. "He had his come-get-me shoes on. From the gun. nobody went with him."
The Stars, currently ranked second in Class 4A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association, finished in second place behind the Mustangs, 66-68.
Will Lohr was third at 15:23, Gabe Nash was fifth (15:32), Colin Greenwell was 27th (16:01) and Natnael Kifle was fifth among Stars runners with a 32nd-place time of 16:06.
"Going 1, 3, 5 was nuts," Marrero said. "Ryan Winger is no joke and for Will to be within 3 seconds, it could be him, (Dowling Catholic's) Jackson Heidesch and Winger for the second spot at state."
Cedar Falls was third on the team standings with 71 points.
The Spencer Tigers also made the trek across Highway 20 over to the meet. The Tigers ended in 19th place. Their top runner was senior Case Cauthron, who was 76th. His time was 16:58.
The North girls also competed in the Gray Division, and Elizabeth Jordan led the Stars with an eighth-place time of 18:42. The Stars finished 10th, scoring 289 points.
Spencer's girls team finished in 13th place, scoring 352 points. Brenna Fisher crossed the finish line in 19:24, good for 19th place individually.
Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar was the individual champion in 18:08.
Pocahontas meet
Ridge View’s Kyler Wunschel finished second during the boys race with a time of 18:24.
Sioux Central won the team meet, and a big part of that was having the Nos. 4 through 6 placings in the race. All three finishers for the Rebels are juniors.
Chris Ferguson led that three-man pack with a fourth-place time of 18:29. Isaiah Wilson was fifth at 18:32, and Jacob Kueny was sixth at 18:33.
The Rebels scored 54 points.
Alta-Aurelia’s top runner was senior Trey Englemann, who was 19th in 19:26.
Cooper Nuss of Southeast Valley was the individual medalist at 18:01.
The girls race had two Siouxland-area runners finish in the top-10. Ridge View freshman Jaycie Vohs was ninth (22:16) and Sioux Central freshman Emma Storms 10th with a time of 22:32.
Sioux Central finished second with 72 points, behind Manson Northwest Webster’s 54 points.
Alta-Aurelia’s top runner was sophomore Brielle Englemann, as she finished in 18th place with a time of 23:21.
