NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association board of directors voted 8-0 Thursday to accept Omaha's bid to host both the Class A and B tournaments for three years beginning in 2022. For years, the tournament had been split between Omaha and Lincoln.
Boosting the appeal of Omaha's bid was the new Anderson Field on the campus of Nebraska-Omaha.
Lincoln has either hosted both classes or one class every year since 2006, with most of the games taking place at Haymarket Park, which is shared by the Huskers and Lincoln Saltdogs. However, scheduling conflicts with the Nebraska baseball team have forced the NSAA to use other facilities, mainly Sherman Field.
The start of the state tournament in Lincoln has begun outside of Haymarket Park for five straight years. This year's Class A event began at Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field because Nebraska was hosting Northwestern that weekend. Teams playing in Lincoln also have to conduct batting practice at different sites around the city, whereas Werner Park offers hitting cages and tunnels on site.
Sherman and Hartog are formidable fields, Dan Masters, who oversees baseball for the NSAA, told the board Thursday. They're also much smaller venues with fewer amenities.
The Lincoln bid, "I'd put at 20 games at Haymarket, 10 at Sherman and Hartog," Masters said. "But I got to tell you, from just the last number of years, that number fluctuates and I don't know what it could be for certain, because I don't know Nebraska's schedule, nor do they. This is a guesstimate."
Lincoln's bid would have been cheaper for the NSAA, but the appeal of hosting an entire tournament at a premier venue or venues won out. Omaha's bid — which includes Papillion's Werner Park and UNO's ballpark — guaranteed that.
"Being in a premier venue is one of those things that we talked about," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. "It always goes back to what's best for our kids.
"The best thing is probably Omaha."
Said Masters, "The margins would be slimmer, but you're in a premier venue likely more often than the Lincoln side of it, just because of availability."
Anderson Field, which opened this spring, has 1,500 seats as well as berm seating on each baseline. It also has a state-of-the-art artificial surface.
In other actions taken by the NSAA board Wednesday:
* The state volleyball tournament will stick to a four-day schedule. Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the first three days and the championship matches will take place on a Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
The tournament ran on a four-day format last year because of COVID-19.
* The state football championship games will return to Memorial Stadium in November. Last year's championship games were played at host sites after COVID-19 protocols made it unfeasible for the NSAA to use the stadium.
* The four-day format for state track was well received this year, and the NSAA will strongly look at making it three or four instead of two at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Nate Neuhaus, who oversees track for the NSAA, said Dr. Cheryl Logan, who is the Omaha Public Schools superintendent, said OPS would be open to hosting a longer meet.