NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

The Lincoln bid, "I'd put at 20 games at Haymarket, 10 at Sherman and Hartog," Masters said. "But I got to tell you, from just the last number of years, that number fluctuates and I don't know what it could be for certain, because I don't know Nebraska's schedule, nor do they. This is a guesstimate."

Lincoln's bid would have been cheaper for the NSAA, but the appeal of hosting an entire tournament at a premier venue or venues won out. Omaha's bid — which includes Papillion's Werner Park and UNO's ballpark — guaranteed that.

"Being in a premier venue is one of those things that we talked about," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. "It always goes back to what's best for our kids.

"The best thing is probably Omaha."

Said Masters, "The margins would be slimmer, but you're in a premier venue likely more often than the Lincoln side of it, just because of availability."

Anderson Field, which opened this spring, has 1,500 seats as well as berm seating on each baseline. It also has a state-of-the-art artificial surface.

In other actions taken by the NSAA board Wednesday: