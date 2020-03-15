NSAA Class C-2 boys: Motivated BRLD gets second straight title in 52nd consecutive win

LINCOLN, Neb. — After the BRLD High School boys basketball team needed an overtime period to squeeze by Sutton in the C-2 semifinals, coach Cory Meyer was hardly pleased with his team’s performance.
He said that BRLD, which entered Saturday’s C-2 boys state basketball final riding a 51-game winning streak, would need to be more motivated and play better to have a shot against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Wolverines did just that, and it was all smiles for Meyer and BRLD, which collected its second straight state title in dominant fashion 61-47 in the final game of the state tournament.
“Tonight we just came out ready to play,” Meyer said. “The kids needed to dig in and they did that.”
BRLD’s improved focus showed from the get-go as it went on a number of fast-paced offensive runs in the first half. BRLD began the game up 7-0 and when Grand Island CC closed the gap, a 12-0 run made the score 21-7.
Grand Island CC fought back again, cutting the deficit to eight points, but a 10-0 run capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Darwin Snyder gave BRLD a 31-13 halftime lead. BRLD shot 11-for-22 (50%) in the first half, while Grand Island CC went 5-for-18 (28%).
BRLD kept its distance from Grand Island CC throughout the second half as its lead never dropped below 13 points. Russell Martinez made four three-pointers and finished with 12 points to help the Crusaders’ comeback attempt, while Isaac Herbek scored a team-high 14 points.
After playing a triple-overtime thriller last night, Grand Island CC head coach Tino Martinez said his team’s execution was poor in the first half thanks to a combination of tiredness, jitters and BRLD’s execution.
“We talked about the importance of getting off to a quick start on both ends of the floor because we knew how good BRLD was,” Martinez said. " ... It just didn’t happen for us, we got in a hole from basically the get-go and it’s just too big of a hole to dig yourself out of.”
The Wolverines received contributions from each member of its starting five as Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt each scored 16 points to lead the way. Snyder scored nine points, Jaxon Johnson added eight and even Will Gatzmeyer, who had scored a combined four points in first two rounds of the tournament, scored 12.
Vogt was impressive in breaking Grand Island CC’s press late in the game and added nine assists and four rebounds.
“He’s one heck of a player,” Meyer said. “I’m lucky to have him, (because) he’s a floor general and a coach out on the floor.”
The dominant win capped an equally dominant two-year stretch where BRLD lost just one game but cut down the nets as state champions twice. The Wolverines will lose a number of talented seniors, including the likes of Snyder and Johnson, but their remaining players aren’t ready for the special run to end yet.
“Losing seven seniors is hard so we’ll have to work even harder over the summer and into next season,” Beutler said.