NSAA CLASS D WRESTLING: Pender's Layne Sturek wins by fall in opening Class D match
NSAA WRESTLING

NSAA CLASS D WRESTLING: Pender's Layne Sturek wins by fall in opening Class D match

OMAHA — Three Pender High School wrestlers competed on Wednesday at the NSAA Class D state tournament at the CHI Health Center, but only won of them was able to win in the opening round. 

Pender 106-pounder Layne Sturek won by pinfall over Trenton Rushman in 2 minutes, 36 seconds. Sturek held an early lead before recording the pin. 

Jacob Bruns was pinned by his opponent, Palmer's Hunner Reimers, in 90 seconds in the opening round at 195 pounds. 

Maxwell's Luke Howitt pinned Pender's Colton Sanderson in the 220-pound division in 1:45. 

