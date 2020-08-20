NSAA director: Sports aren't going away, it's just a matter of who hosts them

LINCOLN, Neb. — Outside groups are ready to fill voids in the high school sports lineup caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association said earlier this week.
“I think that’s a message we have to send to our schools and to maybe just everybody, knowing that sports activities aren’t going away,’’ Jay Bellar said. “It’s just a matter of where we trust our kids to be, in the supervision of the school or outside of it.”
Bellar told the NSAA board at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting that on a national Zoom call, representatives of USA Wrestling told the National Federation of State High School Associations that it will have competition for states that drop a state tournament in the 2020-21 season. Nevada, for one, is planning a shortened prep wrestling season with no state tournament.
“(USA Wrestling) said, ‘We’re coming into each state and we are going to fill the gap. If you don’t have it, we will,’ ” Bellar said.
He said two volleyball clubs in the Omaha area were expecting return phone calls Wednesday on whether the NSAA would grant eligibility relief to players in the Omaha Public Schools, which has suspended sports for the first quarter. It did not.
USA Wrestling also wanted a call back about the NSAA winter plans, which have not been discussed publicly yet.
“I’m telling you, it’s not going away. It’s just who’s going to host this stuff for kids,” Bellar said.
There were no changes made Wednesday to the NSAA’s return-to-play plans for fall sports. Softball and girls golf can start on time Thursday, and the season’s first football games can be played on Friday.
Volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls cross country have an Aug. 27 starting date.
Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director who oversees football, said the next board meeting on Sept. 17 appears to be a “good target” for any adjustments to the state football playoffs.
“How can we account for the integrity of a wild-card system for district champions if we get to that point and we’re not having district games?” Neuhaus said. “At some point, we may have to again either adjust our plan or at least monitor and adjust what the playoff system might look like.”
As of now, he said, the NSAA has not been told it can’t use Memorial Stadium for the state finals Nov. 23 and 24. If the Big Ten doesn’t reverse course on a fall season, the high school games would be the only ones there this fall.
Jon Dolliver, who oversees cross country, said the NSAA is meeting Thursday with Kearney officials about state meet logistics. Those include whether all four classes can run on the same day. Scheduled for Oct. 23, the state meet could be the first time that all parts of the state come together for an event since the pandemic began in March.
Bellar said a survey sent to all schools at the beginning of the month indicated 97.7% (257 of 263) indicated they were going to have fall sports, 78% said in-person classroom attendance was required for student participation, 91% had discussed protocols with local health departments, 99.2% were starting volleyball on time and 98.1% were starting football as scheduled.
When schools were asked to rank football priorities, he said, the survey showed “overwhelmingly” that schools want to have a normal schedule. Next was an extended regular season without playoffs and the least-favored option was pushing the season to the spring.
Even with limited attendance at boys basketball’s state tournament and no spring championships, the NSAA is showing a profit of $94,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Bellar said the NSAA received $289,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!