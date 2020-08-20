NSAA director: Sports aren't going away, it's just a matter of who hosts them

“I’m telling you, it’s not going away. It’s just who’s going to host this stuff for kids,” Bellar said.

There were no changes made Wednesday to the NSAA’s return-to-play plans for fall sports. Softball and girls golf can start on time Thursday, and the season’s first football games can be played on Friday.

Volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls cross country have an Aug. 27 starting date.

Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director who oversees football, said the next board meeting on Sept. 17 appears to be a “good target” for any adjustments to the state football playoffs.

“How can we account for the integrity of a wild-card system for district champions if we get to that point and we’re not having district games?” Neuhaus said. “At some point, we may have to again either adjust our plan or at least monitor and adjust what the playoff system might look like.”

As of now, he said, the NSAA has not been told it can’t use Memorial Stadium for the state finals Nov. 23 and 24. If the Big Ten doesn’t reverse course on a fall season, the high school games would be the only ones there this fall.