The NSAA made a decision on Thursday that caught some schools, especially South Sioux, by surprise.
At its April meeting Thursday, the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to pass a Class A-only proposal that school with a total three-grade enrollment of 850 or more will be in Class A in all sports except for football. The football number will continue to be 425 or more boys.
South Sioux City High School's total three-year enrollment - 860 with an average of 867. That puts South Sioux in Class A in all sports, except for football.
South Sioux does have more than 425 boys but opted down to Class B in football for the current two-year football scheduling cycle which started in 2018. The Cardinals are ineligible for postseason play because of opting down.
The rest of South Sioux's sports will compete at a Class A in all other sports besides football.
SSC Athletic Director Odell Santos, who is in his first year in the position, said he hasn't had much time to reflect on the decision but he trusts his coaches to have the players prepared no matter what decisions are made.
"We are here for the kids, to empower and motivate them. The coaches do a great job of preparing them for life," Santos said. "Those are decisions that are made and we do our best to prepare our kids to compete in and out of the classroom. Our coaches do a great job of empowering them not matter what."
Cardinals girls basketball coach Molly Hornbeck said the decision might affect South Sioux more than any other school. But it's not something that's unusual for the school or even the girls basketball program.
South Sioux competed at the Class A level for a few years, with the last time coming in 2016. Class A in basketball was the top 28 schools in gender enrollment before Thursday's decision. So for a few years, South Sioux was in the top 28 and competed in Class A.
South Sioux dropped back down to Class B in 2017.
Even with the new rule, South Sioux could still bounce in between Class A and Class B if the school drops below the three-grade rate of 850 since it is right at the mark at 860.
"That's the nature of South Sioux, we are always that bubble school. We were one of the bigger Class B schools," Hornbeck said. "I welcome the challenge. It's all about the attitude you go into it with. We always knew we could bounce back up, whether this year or next year. We have good kids that work hard and they have good attitudes."
The cutoff between Class B and C-1 doesn't change. So the new rule essentially makes Class B a bit smaller. The board delayed a decision until its May meeting on a proposal for Class A to move to a two-year classification like football. Other sports in the NSAA reclassifies each year.
The decision could cause a hard decision on what conference South Sioux should be in. Currently, the school is in the River Cities Conference, which is a predominantly Class B conference.
Moving from Class B to Class A back to Class B and now to Class A has made it hard to identify with a conference, Hornbeck said.
"When you are a school like us, B then A then B and now A, do you get into a conference that's an A and do traveling? There are some things that we have to work out," Hornbeck said. "The River City is a great conference with great competition. If you are a school like us, you don't want to be switching conferences all of the time because of Class A and Class B."
No matter what happens, Santos said the school will stick to its motto - be kind, be respectful and be better every day.
"It applies to all of the students. I love South Sioux and we get a chance to focus on that," Santos said. "This aligns with what we try to do. We try and prepare our students for it no matter what happens."