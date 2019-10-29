The NSAA football playoffs start this week with Class D1 and D2 playing on Thursday and the rest of the classes playing on Friday.
In Class D2, Allen received the No. 9 seed with a 6-2 record and travels to No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson, which is 4-4, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Randolph, which is 3-5, is the No. 12 seed and travels to Plainview, which is the No. 5 seed and is 7-1 on the season, for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thurday.
Wynot (3-5) is the No. 13 seed and travels to No. 4 Johnson-Brock, which is 6-2, for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle has a home game after putting together a 5-3 record season and is the No. 7 seed. Hartington-Newcastle hosts No. 10 Mead, which is 5-3, at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Pender is the No. 15 seed and is 4-4. Pender travels to Bloomfield, which is 8-0 and the No. 2 seed, for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
In Class D1, Homer is the No. 16 seed after a 4-4 record season and travels to No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0) for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.
Creighton is the No. 12 seed after a 5-3 record season and travels to Wisner-Pilger, the No. 5 seed at 7-1, for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is the No. 10 seed at 5-3 and travels to No. 7 Cross County, which is 4-4, for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.
In Class C2, BRLD is 8-1 after the regular season and earned the No. 5 seed. BRLD will host No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia, which is the No. 12 seed at 7-2, in Bancroft at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is the No. 15 seed after a 5-4 regular season and travels to No. 2 Oakland-Craig, which is 9-0, for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
In Class C1, Wayne is 7-2 on the season and is the No. 11 seed. Wayne travels to No. 6 Kearney Catholic, which is 7-2, for a 5 p.m. kickoff on Friday.